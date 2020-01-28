Joseph, Berridge deal Volcanoes innings defeat

GROS ISLET, St Lucia (CMC) – Test pacer Alzarri Joseph struck a cavalier half-century and enterprising seamer Sheeno Berridge captured a devastating five-wicket haul as Leeward Islands crushed Windward Islands Volcanoes by an innings and 165 runs on the final day of their third-round match in the Regional Four-Day Championship here yesterday.

In a rain-hit, day/night contest at Darren Sammy cricket ground, which appeared headed for a stalemate after the entire first day was lost to rain, Joseph turned the game on its head when he slammed an unbeaten 64 from 56 deliveries as Hurricanes, resuming on 234 for five, powered their way to 354 for eight declared.

Armed with a first-innings lead of 216 runs, Berridge then snatched five for 22 from 10 overs to send Volcanoes tumbling for 51 in their second innings — their second-lowest total ever in the championship.

Test off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall supported with two for seven from six tight overs as only 20-year-old wicketkeeper/batsman Emmanuel Stewart, with 11, managed to reach double figures.

The victory broke a run of two defeats for Hurricanes while Volcanoes tasted defeat for the first time this season.

Not many envisaged the outcome at the start of the day, especially after left-hander Amir Jangoo fell to the first delivery of the evening without adding to his overnight 51 and with Hurricanes yet to add to their tally.

Entered Joseph, already with a five-wicket haul in the first innings, to transform the game, belting half-dozen fours and three sixes while adding 49 for the seventh wicket with Jaison Peters who converted his overnight 39 into 57 – his second first-class hundred.

Peters faced 116 balls and counted four fours in just over 2 ¼ hours before he was bowled by fast bowler Sherman Lewis, who claimed two of the three wickets to fall to finish with three for 80.

Joseph then combined with Cornwall, whose 37 came from 24 balls and contained two fours and three sixes, to post another 58 for the eighth wicket and push the Hurricanes' lead beyond the 200-run mark.