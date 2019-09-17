Joshua Christie cops IM Jomo Ptitterson Masters Chess Champs

FIDE Master (FM) Joshua Christie won the 'A' finals 3-0 over FM Shreyas Smith, while Javene McGowan prevailed 2.5-1.5 over rising junior star Peter-John McDermott in the 'B' finals of the recently concluded International Master (IM) Jomo Pitterson Masters Knockout Chess Championships, hosted by the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA).

The competition saw 32 competitors, from 12-year-old Jaden Shaw to 64-year-old Super Senior Michael Diedrick, competing over two games in a knockout format during the preliminary round. The second round to the finals was contested over four games each.

IM Jomo Pitterson expressed his appreciation to the JOA for allowing the tournament to unfold in a comfortable setting, and also shared his desire to return in 2020. He said tournaments of this nature give engaged youngsters the perfect platform to develop amongst senior national players and other past masters.