Journalist Ed Barnes among sporting figures to receive national awards

Veteran journalist Edward Barnes is among 143 Jamaicans appointed to the Orders of the Societies of Honour and awarded the Badge of Honour effective Independence Day, August 6, 2019.

The national honours and awards recipients will be formally recognised in a ceremony on National Heroes' Day, October 21, 2019.

Barnes is to receive the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Commander for his service in journalism and media in the sporting arena.

Others in the sporting arena to receive Order of Distinction Commander Class include Dr St Aubyn Bartlett, Margaret Beckford, Christopher Dehring and Richard Salm.

Bartlett is to be acknowledged for outstanding service to the horse racing industry as a veterinarian, while former national netball President Margaret Beckford stands out for her service to sport development, in particular netball.

Dehring, renowned for his role in West Indies' successful bid to host the 2007 Cricket World Cup, is to be awarded for his outstanding contribution to banking/finance, telecommunications, and sports marketing. Salm, founder of the Jamaica Skiing Federation, is appointed for his service to tourism, winter sports promotion, and community development.

MVP track club President Bruce James is among appointments as members of the Order of Distinction – in the Rank of Officer. James is credited for sterling contribution to the development of sports in Jamaica, especially in track and field.

The list of sporting personalities to receive Order of Distinction – Officer Class includes Llockett McGregor, for contribution to sports, especially the development of tennis; Hugh Perry, for outstanding contribution to sport development, in particular cricket and football; Brian Rickman, for skilful and dedicated service as a sports commentator in the horse racing industry; Patrick Roberts, for contribution to community development, sports, and music; Nelson Stokes, for contribution to the development of sport in Jamaica; and Joline Whiteman, for long and outstanding service in education and sport and for volunteerism.

Groom Clive Evans is to receive the badge of honour for meritorious service for his contribution to the sport of horse racing.

The late outstanding schoolboy coach Glen McLean is also among appointments for the badge of honour for meritorious service for dedicated service to the development of cricket.