Joy all around as Jamaica's gymnasts take positives from Pan Am experience

With a fairly successful Pan American Games debut now out the way, Jamaica's Artistic gymnast Danusia Francis says the plan is to improve on the lessons learnt as the focus now shifts towards the World Artistic Championships in October.

Francis yesterday wrapped up her campaign at the 18th edition of the multi-sport event with a seventh-place finish in the women's beam final at the Villa El Salvador Sports Centre in Lima, Peru.

The 25-year-old, who will go down in history as the first Jamaican gymnast to compete in a final at the Games, once again produced a solid performance, but a few mishaps saw her scoring only 11.733.

American Kara Eaker won gold with a score of 15.266, ahead of all-around gold medallist Elsabeth Ann Black (13.566) of Canada and all-around bronze medallist Riley McCusker (13.333), also of the United States.

Francis also paraded her abilities creditably in the all-around final on Monday, where she also placed seventh.

Despite the mishaps, Francis was delighted by the fact that her skills were good enough to make two finals ahead of some of her more illustrious competitors.

“I am proud to have represented Jamaica in our first ever apparatus final, so there is nothing to be disappointed about because I gave it my all and didn't hold back.

“I fell off on my most difficult skill, but I have only competed in it a hand full of times and I think I had too much adrenalin. So I will be able to bear this in mind for future competitions,” Francis told the Jamaica Observer shortly after competition yesterday.

“I am extremely happy with my overall performances here at the Pan Am Games; I feel that all my hard work paid off and it has boosted my confidence for the World Championships in October,” she added.

The pride and excitement in her tone were enough indication that the experience was second to none for the British-born Francis, and one that she believes is a solid foundation to build on going forward.

Francis was the most experienced member of the female team that included Kiara Richmon and Olympian Toni-Ann Williams, while Reiss Beckford and Caleb Faulkner were the male members of Jamaica's historic delegation to the Games.

“This was a huge experience, to be around the other athletes from Jamaica as well as some of the world's best gymnasts and to make finals. It's like a mini Olympics, so it's a great experience for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo,” noted Francis, who was a reserve athlete for Great Britain's team at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

She continued: “This was a great stepping stone before the World Championships. I know exactly what I need to work on for worlds and look forward to getting back in the gym to prepare.

“This has helped me to believe in myself and my team and even though we aren't known for gymnastics in Jamaica, the judges are seeing us make our mark and awarding our gymnastics with the scores we deserve and it's reflecting in the results. So I plan to improve on the details that will help my scores gain a few more tenths before worlds.”

Meanwhile, Williams, 23, who has suffered a series of injuries over the past year, one of which was a dislocated elbow during her preparation for the Pan Am qualifiers, was happy to be back in competition.

“I am very excited about my performances... I tore my Achilles about five months ago and had six weeks of training, and I am really glad that I stayed on both my events bars and beam and I was pretty excited to be back on those events competing again considering the circumstances.

“The execution was pretty good and I just need to work on putting that difficulty back to where I need to be but I am really optimistic and just need to get back into the gym and get my confidence back to represent Jamaica as best as I can,” Williams shared.

