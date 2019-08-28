JP St Mary's Heritage Project plants roots in Portmore United FC youth programmes

Close to 30 members of the Portmore United Football Club (PMUFC) Grassroots Programme were on hand for the official announcement of the Jamaica Producers (JP) Tropical Foods partnership on Saturday, August 17, 2019.

JP Tropical Foods, manufacturers and distributors of JP St Mary's tropical snacks range of products, handed over a sponsorship cheque valued at over $535,000, through its JP St Mary's Heritage Project, to Portmore United Football Club at Joga Bonito Football Turf in Portmore.

The support will redound to the club's grass roots and senior teams.

“Our sponsorship programmes are built on family, education and sports development through community outreach,” said Janene Wright, JP Tropical Foods brand and sponsorship manager.

“Through the JP St Mary's Heritage Project, we want to ensure that these children are provided with a healthy, nutritious, green banana-based breakfast, prior to their training sessions. Portmore United Football Club has one of the best junior programmes in the country and we are delighted that we are able to provide these much-needed nutritious meals for the kids. We feel it is not only important that the kids learn discipline through the game of football, but we are committed to teaching them to eat healthy, nutritious meals on training days.”

Through JP St Mary's Heritage Project, implemented as part of the Jamaica Producers Group 90th anniversary celebrations, the sponsorship will provide meals to the children in the programme, as well as ripe bananas and an assortment of JP St Mary's snacks.

Portmore United's grassroots programme is part football development and part community outreach.

The grass roots programme is one of the gems for the Portmore United Football Club and facilitates over 200 boys and girls from ages three to 17. There are two grass roots groups — three to 12 participate in the fun type of football, and elite juniors are earmarked for progress into the senior team.

“We have a positive joint venture to provide the energy kick-start to these kids in the morning. Many of them come from areas where they have to get up very early to come to training — from Old Harbour Bay and Kingston,” said Rohn Rainford, PMUFC administrator.

“What Jamaica Producers will be doing is providing that nutritious start so that the coaches will have the players ready and energised to give their best in the training sessions.”

Rainford said the grass roots programme has already proven fruitful for the club with 17-year-old Lamar Walker.

“Walker is a graduate of all our programmes and claimed championships with the Under-13, Under-15, Under-17 and Under-20 teams. He also made his debut with the senior team at 17 and is now on evaluation/trial in Brazil. I am pretty sure he is going to do very well. His success can give these players an opportunity to dream about where they can go in the football,” Rainford explained.

Damion Harriott, father of three PMUFC Grassroots Programme players, said the JP Tropical Foods support is appreciated.

His sons — 13-year-old Tafari, and eight-year-old twins Ras Ronaldinho and Ras Renaldo — have been with the programme for the past 15 months. He said the programme was integral in developing their technical, tactical and physical awareness.

“This support is a boost for the kids and the programme and encourages them to do more,” said Harriott.