JPA set 12-month time frame for parishes to establish Para sports federations

The Jamaica Paralympic Association (JPA) has set a deadline of December 2021 for all parishes in Jamaica to have their own Paralympic sports federations as they seek to expand their reach across the island.

With the constitution of the JPA calling for the establishment of parish federations, the leadership of the national body is seeking to decentralise the sporting body from being a Corporate Area-based organisation.

This Christopher Samuda, president of the JPA, says it would have multiple benefits: More talented physically challenged athletes would be brought into the fold, and also the number of sports that Jamaica would take part in at the Paralympics and other regional and global Para Sports Championships would be increased.

“Our constitution calls for the establishment of federations, so what we are doing now is broadening the constitution,” Samuda told the Jamaica Observer at Thursday's launch of the St James Para Sports Federation, the first of its kind on the island.

“Each parish, when the federation is established, their presidents will of course be members of the Jamaica Paralympic Association and there will be constitutional privileges and rights for each president, such as representation in the national body and voting rights,” he said.

In the same way that each parish has its own football association in which the presidents are members of the executive of the Jamaica Football Federation, Samuda said they are expecting to have federations all across the island. “We have said that by 2024 we must have a federation constituted with all parish presidents who will be eligible for executive positions in the umbrella organisation and other positions as well, and therefore what we are looking for is to the administrative competences, prowess and expertise in other parishes, to bring them into the frame so that we can get the best that will be serving the Paralympic movement.”

He said each parish already had a “constituted steering committee”, and that in the next months or so, “we can have another parish launching its federation and we are looking forward to the end of 2021 when all parishes have to be constituted”.

Having Para sports federations across the length and breadth of the island would widen the net to get more physically challenged persons who could qualify to play a particular sport but were located outside of Kingston. “I have charged each parish president to have a national draft every two years in the parish where they look for and unearth talent,” he said.

“And our coaches will come each time there is a draft and help select particular talents and so by Paris 2024 (Paralympic Games) we can have on our menu at least 10 competitive sports represented in Paris.

“We can only do that by going islandwide and looking for the talent and ensuring that we are able to nurture these talents to transition them to the Paralympic stage,” Samuda noted.