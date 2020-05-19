JRA aims at Mountain View communities with 200 face masks

The Jamaica Rifle Association (JRA) has provided 200 face masks for citizens in Top Range, Mountain Terrace, and other communities near to its headquarters on Mountain View Avenue in Kingston.

The donation is part of the JRA's efforts to support its neighbouring communities as the nation continues to grapple with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The reusable cloth masks were purchased from the Housing, Opportunities, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme, the Government of Jamaica's flagship initiative for providing employment and income-earning opportunities for young people from 18 to 24 years old.

The JRA handed over a portion of the masks to Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Fayval Williams at their headquarters last Thursday. Minister Williams serves as Member of Parliament for St Andrew Eastern, where the JRA's range is located.

In accepting the donation, Minister Williams said, “I am very thankful to the Jamaica Rifle Association for this timely gesture, and I know my constituents will be grateful, especially because the masks are reusable so they can use them continually to protect themselves from COVID-19.”

President of the JRA, Major John Nelson explained that the association continually carries out social outreach activities in the Mountain View area, and is hoping to accelerate the pace when conditions permit.

“We would like to have a health fair for students during the back-to-school period but that will depend on the level of movement and interaction that is advisable and permissible at that time,” he explained.

Major Nelson also indicated that like most other sporting activities, shooting competitions are currently on hold due to the health and safety precautions being taken to combat the spread of the highly contagious virus.

“We are awaiting the Government's decision regarding the resumption of sporting activities and while we are obviously eager to resume competing, we understand that health and safety is the first priority,” he added.