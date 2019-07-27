JRA hosts ISPC Jamaica Cup championship

The Jamaica Rifle Association's Jamaica Cup IPSC Championship (International Practical Shooting Confederation) shoots off today at its headquarters on Mountain View Avenue starting at 10:00 am.

The winner will be crowned the champion shooter in the various divisions. It is also the fifth and final match in the selection process for the team to the 2020 World Shoot in Thailand.

The championship is an ISPC Level III-sanctioned event with 12 stages and will feature 200 rounds.

Thirty shooters have already registered for the championship including two foreigners. This is an increase of nine competitors over last year when there were 21 shooters on the course.

The defending champions are Kevin Cheung in the open category, Andy Yap in the standard category and Ryan Bramwell in the production category. They will not have it all their way as Bernard Lawrence and David McMorris are the contenders in the open category, while Greg Henry and Patrick Evelyn will be looking to win the standard section and Anthony Johnson, Chris Hart, and Chris Nunez will be looking to take top honours in the production section.

The presentation of awards will take place immediately following the end of the championship.