Julien Alfred, a triple honoree; 9 others receive double honours

Nine Jamaicans were double honorees on the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-American list for the 2020 National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Division One Indoor Track & Field season, released yesterday.

Five men led by jumpers Carey McLeod of the University of Tennessee, David Brown of the University of Florida, and Obrien Wasom of the University of Texas, as well as four women including Nayoka Clunis of the University of Minnesota, and Kiara Grant of Norfolk State were among the 22 Jamaicans honoured.

In a move away from the norm this year, all of the qualifiers for the 2020 NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships were included on the list after the event was cancelled due to concerns over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The release from the USTFCCCA said, “Due to the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships,” the NCAA Division I Track & Field Executive Committee adopted several criteria including all “student athletes listed on the start list for the anticipated event...The four student-athletes per anticipated relay who produced the performance that was declared and accepted into their event” would be named as all-Americans.

Additionally for this year they said, “There will not be a distinction of 'first-team', 'second-team', or 'honourable mention' to these recognitions.”

Former St Catherine High School stand-out Julien Alfred, who is now at the University of Texas, was a triple honoree recognised for the 60m, 200m, and the 4x400m relays.

Alfred's Texas teammate Wasom, as well as McLeod were named for the long and triple jumps; Brown got the nod for the triple and high jumps, while former Wolmer's Boys' School's Jeremy Farr, who is at the University of Arkansas, was named for the 400m and the 4x400m, the same events for US-born Wayne Lawrence of the University of Iowa.

The other male honorees are Jhevaughn Matherson of Florida State, Raheem Chambers of the University of Miami, and Waseem Williams of Purdue, all in the 60m; Karayme Bartley of Texas Tech in the 200m; LaFranz Campbell of Clemson, Damion Thomas of Louisiana State, and Brithon Senior of South Dakota in the 60m hurdle; Owayne Owens and Jordan Scott both of the University of Virginia in the triple jump, and Nathaniel Bann of the University of Kentucky in the 4x400m relays.

Clunis, who will transfer to the University of Tennessee in the fall semester for her final year, was named for the shot put and weight throw; Grant for the 60m and 200m; Stacey-Ann Williams of the University of Texas made the list for the 400m and the 4x400m, and Charokee Young of Texas A&M was named in the 800m and the 4x400m relay.

Devia Brown of the University of Minnesota was named in the shot put, Ayesha Champagnie who will leave Minnesota for Tennessee, as well, was named for the pentathlon, and Gabrielle McDonald of Texas A&M in the 60m hurdle.