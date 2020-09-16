Jumper Tajay Gayle third at Switzerland meet

World Champion Tajay Gayle finished third in the men's long jump at the Gala dei Castelli in Bellinzona in Switzerland yesterday with 7.99m (0.2m/s), his first competition outside of Jamaica in a novel coronavirus-affected track and field season.

Gayle, the national record holder, fouled three of his six attempts, including the last two in the competition that was won by Finland's Kristian Pulli with 8.08m (0.6m/s) in the last round, coming from fourth place.

Ruswahl Samaai of South Africa, who led after the first-three rounds then fouled his next three, finished second with 8.04m (0.0m/s), while Simon Ehammer of Switzerland was fourth, also with 7.99m (0.4m/s).

Gayle led after the first round with his opening 7.93m (-0.1m/s) and repeated the mark in the second round when Samaai took over then fouled on his third attempt.

The Jamaican, who has a season's best 8.23m done in July at Jamaica College, then jumped 7.99m before fouling his last two jumps.

This was his fourth outing of the season and first since August 29 when he jumped 8.04m at a Velocity Fest meet at National Stadium.

— Paul Reid