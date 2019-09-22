Molynes United FC vs Arnett Gardens FC — Junglists looking to end Molynes United's bright start

Newcomers Molynes United Football Club (FC) will be hunting their fourth-consecutive win when they host former champions Arnett Gardens FC at Waterhouse Mini-Stadium at 3:30 pm.

Since their promotion to the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL), Molynes United have brushed aside defending champions Portmore United (3-0), The University of the West Indies (UWI) FC 3-2, and fellow promoted team Vere United FC (1-0) to be joint top of the league with Waterhouse FC on maximum nine points. They are second only on goal difference.

Molynes United might be a new team but they do have quality players with Premier League experience and will not be easily beaten.

However, the unknown factor that they brought into the league is no more and things will get a little harder for the rest of the season.

“I think everyone realise that we are here and we are here to stay. We are not here to just make up numbers, we are here to participate and be a force to be reckoned with,” said Head Coach Lijyasu Simms.

“Going up against Arnett Gardens will never be easy. We have a lot of respect for Arnett Gardens, but also we don't have any fear. We are going into this game to play some really good football and get a positive result,” he noted.

Molynes United will again be without first-game two-goal hero Ryan Brown, who is out injured, but the likes of former national Under-20 striker Nicholas Nelson, his brother and midfield general Jermy Nelson, veteran Devon Hodges, Tyrique Wilson, Patrick Sherklude, Jermaine Reid, and Tajahe Dixon will again carry the fight for the newcomers.

Arnett Gardens, who won the league twice in the last four years — 2015 and 2017 — are languishing in eighth spot with four points, having lost to Humble Lion (2-3), defeated Tivoli Gardens (1-0) and drew (0-0) with UWI FC.

They will not be easily beaten as they are playing fairly good football under new Coach Alex Thomas and could end Molynes United's dream start to the season.

“Molynes are joint leaders with Waterhouse and they are on a high and we have to go to their hometown, be smart and resilient and go at them for these three points, but it will be a tough one,” said Thomas.

For Thomas, Molynes' bright start is not a surprise and he won't be caught taking them lightly as a promoted team.

“This is the biggest league in the country and you can't take any team lightly. They are going to come at us, but we will be ready for the challenge,” he added.

“The focus is to get the three points and that will push us right up the table because we missed out on a great opportunity last Monday. The players know that a win would push us right up in the table,” he added.

Arnett Gardens will be without left back Michael Webb through injury. In fact, he replaced the injured Ramoun Reid in the first game, so Thomas will have to depend on his third string wing back.

The likes of Damian Hyatt, Deno Schaffe, Jamar Martin, Shamar Pryce, Rickardo Oldham, Paul Wilson, Patrick Brown, Lamar Nelson, Vishinul Harris, Javoni Simms, Lennox Russell, and Damari Deacon will be pushing for an Arnett Gardens victory.

