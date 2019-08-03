Juniors set to depart for ITF/COTECC Under-12 team Championships

TENNIS Jamaica will be sending teams to the 2019 International Tennis Federation (ITF)/Confederation of Tennis of Central America and the Caribbean (COTECC) Boys' and Girls' Under-12 Team Championships to be held from August 5-10 in the Dominican Republic.

The teams are scheduled to leave the island tomorrow at 8:40 am.

Members of the boys' Under-12 team are Kaiel Casserly, Kofei Gibbs, Daniil Moe with Matthew Rodriquez as coach.

The girls' Under-12 team will have Evan Williams as coach, with the players being Alyssa James, Gabrielle Christian, and Shadae Parkinson.

Other teams from the Caribbean taking part are the Bahamas, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Cuba, Haiti, Puerto Rico, and hosts Dominican Republic.

Meanwhile, Acting Technical Director David Sanguinetti said the championships will be played on clay court for the first time, and Tennis Jamaica had the players in training preparing themselves for the challenge.

According to Sanguinetti, majority of the players are not accustomed to clay court.

“Apart from getting accustomed to playing on clay court, the players competed in trials for the past six weeks where we selected the six players who will be representing Jamaica,” Sanquinetti said.

He said the participating countries will be divided into two groups in both the boys' and girls' categories, with the tie format being two singles and a doubles.

“I think it will be a very stiff challenge for both teams, as there are not many tournament for Under-12, and also it will be the first time these players will be seeing their opponents in action,” he added.

Alyssa James, who is 11 years old, has been Jamaica's most consistent junior player for the past two years. She won the girls' Under-16 singles title at the All-Jamaica Junior Tennis Championships held last month at the Eric Bell Tennis Centre.

The other five players — Casserly, Gibbs, Moe, Christian, and Parkinson participated in the All-Jamaica Junior Tennis Championships where some of them reached the semi-finals or finals in their respective age groups.

Sanguinetti said that this is the third team Tennis Jamaica will be sending overseas to participate in tournaments organised by the ITF.

Tennis Jamaica had competed at the ITF World Junior Under-12 Tournament in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and the ITF Under-16 Junior Davis Cup in El Salvador.

—Gerald Reid