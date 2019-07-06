Just like that!

Nikita Miller (left) Jamaican cricketer and facilitator at the Wray and Nephew-sponsored West Indies Players' Association Community Coaching Clinic, assists Pavel Smith, Wray and Nephew brand manager, in bowling techniques, while Nadia Kiffin-Green (second right), Wray and Nephew brand manager, and Robert Samuels, former West Indies cricketer and facilitator of the clinic, look on. The coaching clinic took place on July 3- 4, 2019 at the Kensington Cricket Club, and is for the head coaches of the 16 teams that have made it to the SDC Wray & Nephew T20's National Phase. Clinic facilitators included past and present cricketing stars Wavell Hinds, Robert Samuels, Tamar Lambert , Nikita Miller and Cassius Burton Jr. The SDC/ Wray & Nephew National T20 Community Cricket tournament continue with the round robbin play-offs at the national stage islandwide, this weekend (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

