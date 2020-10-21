Justin Burrowes cops JGA Heroes' Weekend Golf Classic

Justin Burrowes trumped defending champion Sean Morris to capture the two-day Jamaica Golf Association (JGA) Heroes' Weekend Classic at Constant Spring Golf Club.

It was played on Saturday and Sunday while observing COVID-19 protocols, such as players submitting their scores through a specially designed app which was introduced to the sport ahead of its restart.

Burrowes was the only golfer to post under-par scores in the tournament. He scored two-under par (68) on the first day and one-under (69) on the second for a combined score of 137 or three-under par. He ended up 10 strokes ahead of runner-up Sean Morris. His scorecard showed four birdies on the front nine and two bogeys on the back nine on day one and two birdies on the front nine and one bogey on the back nine on day two.

Burrowes was pleased with his performance in the classic. “Today was pretty good again. I shot one under, one worse than yesterday but still pretty good. I played solid today for the most part. I had one bogey today which was pretty good. I am just happy to be able to follow up yesterday's (Saturday's) round with another good round today and finish off with the victory.

“I am very happy about that. The course again was not playing easy at all. It was playing a little longer today I found. The air was a little more dense so it played a little longer today but still I was just happy to go out there and shoot another under par round and come out with the victory, so I am just overall happy with how I played.”

Morris posted scores 73 and 74 to end on 147 overall. Third place finisher Dr Mark Newnham had a good second day after posting 74 which combined with his first day score of 81 for a total score of 155.

The Ladies' winner, Jodi Munn-Barrow, also had a good second day of competition. She followed up her first day 74 or four-over par with another 74 for a combined total of 148. She, too, was pleased with her performance in the classic. She said

“I ended with the same score as yesterday, 74 again today so I am pleased with it. I actually finished better than I did yesterday so I am happy about that. My game was fairly solid. The course still played very hard and challenging so overall [I] am quite pleased with the result of the two days. I just have to keep focusing and practising and looking forward to the next tournament.”

In the Men & Men Super Senior 7-12 handicap, Philip Gooden 158 (74, 84) came out ahead of Metry Seaga 174 (89,85), while Aubyn Ferguson 198 (97, 101) bagged the Men & Men Senior 13-24 category.

The top three in the Men Super Senior 0-12 category were Dr Guyan Arscott 162 (81, 81); Carlysle Hudson 164 (82, 82) and Michael Richards 177 (91, 86).

The other Men Super Senior category — 13-24 showed Larry Stewart scoring 187 (94, 93), Howard McKenzie at 192 (95, 97) and George Wright 199 (102, 97).

Several juniors competed in the classic. Sebastian Azan 169 (84, 85) topped the 14-15 age-group ahead of Matthew Grant 171 (87, 84) while the 11-13 category went to Aaron Ghosh 179 (92, 87).

On the girls' side, Samantha Azan 169 (85, 84) was the only junior player. She played in the 11-13 age group.

Forty golfers competed in the classic this year.