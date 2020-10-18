Justin Burrowes leads JGA Heroes' Weekend Golf Classic

Justin Burrowes had a very good day on the first day of the JGA Heroes' Weekend Golf Classic at the Constant Spring Golf Club today.

He leads all competitors, including defending champion Sean Morris after posting two under-par 68, consisting of four birdies on the front nine and two bogeys on the back nine.

Burrowes was happy with his game on the day, saying: “The day was good. I started really well. I ended shooting 2-under 68. The course is in very good shape. I am just happy with the way I played and I just hope that I can just finish off tomorrow with a another good round.”

Following Burrowes are Sean Morris on 73 and John O'Donaghue on 78, rounding out the top three.

The female leader, Jodi Munn-Barrow also had a good day. She shot 74 or four over par.

“Overall, I am happy with today's game, I just have to put down my head again tomorrow [today] and see if I can get through with another good score,” she said.

Several juniors are also playing in the tournament. Sebastian Azan, 84, playing in the 14-15 age group leads all the juniors. Ryan Lue, on 86, leads his age group, boys 11-13.

On the girls' side, Samantha Azan, 85, is the only junior player. She plays in the 11-13 age group.

Philip Gooden (74) is atop the men's and men's senior 7-12 handicap, followed by Tommy Lee (80) and Bruce Lopez (87).

Dr Guyan Arscott (81), Carlyle Husdon (82), and former president of the Jamaica Golf Association Wayne Chai Chong (86) are the top three in the men's super senior category.

The competition continues tomorrow [today] with a shotgun start at 8:00 am, in order to finish before the island's 3:00 pm curfew time.

Forty golfers are competing in the classic this year, which features categories such as men and men's senior, men super senior, and ladies and juniors for boys and girls.

The Constant Spring golf course is a par-70 course.