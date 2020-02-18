Justin Donaldson stars at Jamaica Karting Association awards ceremony

Justin Donaldson was the toast of the Jamaica Karting Association (JKA) 2019 Comer 50 Class awards ceremony, walking away as the overall champion and collecting the Abe Zaidie trophy.

The function was held at Spanish Court Hotel on February 10, the first formal event since new President Rugie Misir assumed the role last July.

Young Donaldson won ahead of Ryan Lue and Tommi Gore. Donaldson was first in the 7-10 aged Micro Max category, beating Luke Spencer and Nathan Sewell.

Lue, who was second overall, won the 13-16 Rotax Junior category ahead of Gore and Zander Williams.

President Misir congratulated all the awardees and more importantly, all the drivers, noting their commitment to the sport is what keeps it going.

“Last year was an interesting year. We had some close calls across the championship classes, and we were very encouraged by the talent that we saw in the Comer 50 development class, so we're looking forward to even better things to come from them this season,” said Misir.

The new president took the opportunity to outline his 2020 plans as he hopes to take karting to another level.

“One of our main goals was to start bringing international-level events to our local shores, and I'm particularly happy to share that the Caribbean Junior Karting Academy will be held right here in Jamaica, in July this year,” he revealed.

“Our focus now is to continue to grow the sport in terms of participation while increasing our visibility across the region so we can attract even more international events in Jamaica,” he added.

The Jamaica Karting Association is a members club whose function is to promote go-karting as a sporting activity in Jamaica. It currently has a membership base of approximately 120 people with 40 current active members.

The Palisadoes International Raceway has been the home of the Jamaica Karting Association since 1998. Located on the old runway of the then Palisadoes Airport, on what was primarily an abandoned peninsula, the JKA has taken it and made it into their home.