KC cop inaugural Yardie Sports Challenge Cup

Kingston College (KC) sauntered to a 3-0 win over St Catherine High in the final of the Yardie Sports Challenge Cup on Sunday, courtesy of a brace from Christopher Pearson and another from captain Jamari Morrison, to become the first winners of the new preseason schoolboy football tournament.

All three goals came in a 14-minute first-half blitz as the “Purples” enjoyed the benefits of playing on their home turf.

Pearson opened the scoring with a header from a corner kick in the seventh minute to the delight of the partisan crowd, and shortly after he doubled the KC lead from the penalty spot after a handball call inside the area — the midfielder sent the goalkeeper the wrong way as he stroked the ball home to double his team's advantage.

The third goal was easily the goal of the final and probably also the goal of the tournament. The extremely talented Morrison easily dismissed his marker with a deft move before going for an outrageous lob over the head of an advanced St Catherine custodian who, despite his best efforts, could not get near to the ball as it landed in the goal.

The second half would prove to be about game management for the reigning Manning Cup champions more than anything else, as they were able to nullify the threat of Javaughn Cole and company as they eased to victory against their shot-shy opponents.

Earlier in the day KC had completed the round robin section of the competition with a 1-0 win over Calabar High before advancing directly to the final, after semi-finalists Hydel High withdrew due to a spate of injuries.

St Catherine High, who drew all their first-round games 0-0, advanced to the final when they clipped Calabar High 1-0 in their semi-final. It was the first goal credited to the boys in sky blue, but it came courtesy of an own goal as they failed to produce a goal for themselves all the way to the championship game.

Pearson ended the tournament as the leading scorer with three goals, while his teammate Scott McLeod was named the tournament's most valuable player. Runners-up St Catherine High received the National Integrity Action (NIA) Fair Play Award.

The two-day tournament proved to be a hit with the players and coaches alike, who were happy with the playing time it offered to the teams.

Winning coach Ludlow Bernard was pleased with the performance of his boys over the two days.

“We were looking forward to carrying out some of the stuff that we were practising for the past couple of weeks. I think we demonstrated a capacity to absorb information and execute. I was extremely satisfied with what they did.”

He also gave the tournament a thumbs up and hoped for its return next year.

“The tournament is indeed a welcome one. If Yardie Sports can maintain quality teams played in a rather intense manner over a shortened period of time and with lovely sponsorship…I think this competition is in good stead.”

St Catherine High assistant coach Andre Daley was also pleased with the performance of his team, despite losing the final.

“It was a good competition to see where we are; it's preseason so we used this tournament to measure where we are. We met one of the objectives, which was to reach the final. It's a very high -intense tournament which was played in short distance (time), so I am very pleased with their performance.”

Daley also praised the organisers for how the tournament was run.

“It was a very nice tournament. It was run on time, the professionalism of the tournament...it was a very good tournament; and the sponsorship, the venue, very good venue as well,” he said.

Tournament organiser Dwayne Richards was pleased with the weekend's outcome.

“I think we met most of our objectives over the weekend and the tournament went by incident-free, so we are very happy with that. We were able to stick to a tight schedule and the fans got to see some good football, even though it's only preseason.

“The feedback that we have received from the fans, players and coaches suggest that this tournament will easily become a calendar event, which was in our intentions at the outset, so you can definitely look out for it again next year.”

Richards also hailed the sponsors who helped to facilitate the staging of the tournament.

“We want to thank the sponsors who came on board for this inaugural staging, for having the faith in us to get the job done, and we are hoping they will return for the second staging next year, where we hope to make it an even better experience for the players and the fans,” he concluded.

The final placing for the five-team tournament saw Kingston College first, St Catherine High second, Calabar High third, Hydel High fourth, and Dinthill Technical fifth.