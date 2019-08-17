KC defend Wagga Hunt title against Calabar

Kingston College (KC) edged rivals Calabar High 1-0 at the 11th staging of the annual Wagga Hunt Memorial Classic at Barbican Field last weekend courtesy of a late strike by Tyrese Williams.

The annual charity event is held in honour of David “Wagga” Hunt, who went to Kingston College and coached at Calabar High. Proceeds from the event are used to provide scholarships for boys from both institutions.

There were two other games played on the day with the first being a premier league matchup between former champions Harbour View FC and the newly promoted Molynes United. The teams played out a 1-1 draw with both goals coming in the first half. As a result they shared the Winston Chung Fah Trophy.

The second game of the day was played between Pelican Masters and St George's College Masters. The one-sided affair saw the Pelican Masters dominate their opponents to come out easy 4-0 winners in a Saturday afternoon stroll.

Chairperson of the Women's Committee at the Jamaica Football Federation, Mrs Elaine Walker-Brown was honoured by the organising committee for her contribution to the development of women's football in Jamaica. Walker-Brown has served the women's game from as far back as 1998 and said that she remains committed to the sport as long as she is physically able to do so.

The main event of the evening was undoubtedly the clash of the Manning Cup teams ahead of next month's start of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition.

After an even start to the game, the reigning Manning Cup champions Kingston College slowly took control of the match, creating most of the chances without finding a way past the Calabar defence.

The best opportunity of the first half fell to Tyrese Williams, after a brilliant chest pass from Matthew Bell inside the box resulted in the ball falling into the path of the striker who was unable to get his shot on target.

At the other end of the field, the KC defence which was being marshalled by Scott McLeod was largely untroubled by the Calabar attackers.

The second half failed to spark as both teams struggled in the attacking third, but just when it seemed the game was heading to penalty kicks Williams found the winner. He skilfully dismissed his marker before rounding the goalkeeper Ronaldinho Small to slot home into an empty net.

It was a similar result between the two teams a year ago.

Kingston College Head Coach Ludlow Bernard was largely pleased with the performance of his team.

“I am happy with the win. This young team is starting to find their feet, but I am even more pleased with the clean sheet.

“I impressed upon them the need to keep a clean sheet today, and they were able to do that. In fact Calabar did not have a single shot on target for the entire 90 minutes, so in that respect it is job done.”

Calabar Head Coach David Lalor saw the game as a very good opportunity to see what his team is at this stage of the preseason.

“This was a good look at where we are at, a good measuring stick, I would say. I believe that if we can continue to play good football and step to the next level, then anything is possible.

“We are not giving up hope on winning the Manning Cup; I would never say that because we all aim to win, but we know that the reality is that once we can step to the level and play good football anything can happen.”