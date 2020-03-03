KC, Edwin Allen dominate at 44th Gibson McCook Relays

National champions Kingston College and Edwin Allen High School dominated the secondary school section of Saturday's 44th Gibson McCook Relays inside Kingston's National Stadium, while the G C Foster College-based Sprintec accounted for three world-leading times at the region's premier relay carnival.

Five records were set, highlighted by two stunning performances — Calabar High School in the boys' 4x800m and Edwin Allen High School's Class Two girls' 4x100m team — on a day when poor weather hampered the first half of the carnival.

The rainy weather contributed significantly to the meet running over an hour behind at times, but it ended exactly on time, thanks to some brilliant meet management, behind the scenes, by the organisers.

Kingston College won six relays, retaining three of their titles from last year, Calabar High School won two, while Jamaica College, St Jago High School and Wolmer's Boys' School won one each.

Edwin Allen High School were winners in four relays, retaining two from last year, while St Jago High School won two with Holmwood Technical High School and Rusea's High School winning one each.

Sprintec won both men's and women's mile relays, in world-leading times after the women's 4x100m knocked Edwin Allen High School off the top of the 4x100m list.

The men's team clocked 3:05.17 minutes to beat the 3:06.49 minutes set three weeks earlier at the Western Relays held at G C Foster College, finishing ahead of Puma MVP International with 3:05.55 minutes and G C Foster College (3:06.65 minutes).

The women won in 3:35.16 minutes which replaced the 3:35.58 minutes they had run at Western Relays; their training partners G C Foster College finished second with 3:44.49 minutes, and Mico University College were third in 4:16.89 minutes.

Kingston College won a third-straight 4x400m title, running 3 minutes 09.70 seconds, holding off Jamaica College (3:10.59 minutes), and Calabar High School (3:10.96 minutes) after winning the 4x200m in classes three and four, the sprint medley and two of the 4x100m relays.

Calabar High School won two events, the Class Four sprint relays and the 4x800m in a sparkling 7 minutes 29.04 seconds, well under the 7:31.71 minutes they set last year with Kingston College well back in 7:36.24 minutes, and Jamaica College third in 7:37.76 minutes.

St Jago High School won the Class One 4x200m relays and Wolmer's Boys' School took the Class Two 4x200m title.

Edwin Allen High School's performance was highlighted by their Class Two team running a jaw-dropping 43.73 seconds, to smash the 44.75 seconds they set last year, and added the Class One 4x100m, 4x200m and 4x800m titles as well.

St Jago High School won the classes three and four 4x100m, and despite not running their strongest team with Kavia Francis out Holmwood Technical High School won the girls' 4x400m.

Rusea's High School set a new meet record in the sprint medley relay running 4:00.16 minutes to beat the one-year-old record of 4:00.83 minutes set by The Queen's School with second-placed Edwin Allen High School also under the old mark with 4:00.42 minutes.