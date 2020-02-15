KC, XLCR AHEAD

Kingston College (KC) and Excelsior High girls grabbed early leads on day one of the Digicel Anthrick Corporate Area Championship inside National Stadium yesterday.

KC jumped out front with 45 points after four finals and hold a 15-point lead over Calabar High on 30 points. Jamaica College (JC) are third with 23 points ahead of Wolmer's Boys' on 13 points with Campion College next with 11 points.

Excelsior girls are on top after five finals with 41 points, five ahead of Wolmer's Girls' with 36. Immaculate Conception are third on 28 points with Camperdown in fourth with 23 points. St Hugh's round out the top five with 14 points.

Up to press time yesterday the finals of the 100m were yet to be run.

Day two will be all finals with leaders KC — based on their numbers in the remaining finals — expected to successfully defend their crown and the same is expected of Excelsior girls.

In the first final of the day, Maja Henry of Immaculate Conception High won the Class Three discus with a throw of 34.91m. Her teammate Mireya Simpson was second with 34.53m. Camperdown High's Victoria Christie was third with 32.75m.

Excelsior High grabbed the top two spots in the girls' Class One discus courtesy of Ashanti Wright, who won with 39.17m and Kimberly Lugg second with 37.65m. Danielle Sloley of Immaculate High was third with 37.38m.

KC's outstanding jumper Aaron McKenzie won the Class Three high jump with a record leap of 1.85m. His teammate Aaron Thomas was second with 1.75m, and Edward Sterling of Wolmer's finished third with 1.60m.

KC's Akeel Hanchard broke the javelin open record with a throw of 60.49m ahead of Calabar's Odayne Harris with 57.88m. JC's Veayon Joseph was third with 57.21m.

Campion College secured a rare win as Derrick Bernard won the Class Two high jump with 1.95m ahead of the KC pair of Blaine Byam, also with 1.95m, and Yourie Lawrence with 1.85m.

Rasheed Samuels of KC took the Class One high jump with 1.90m ahead of his teammate Khailan Vitalis with 1.90m. Leonardo Newland of Wolmer's Boys' was third, also with 1.90m.

JC's Donroy Brown upset favourite Ralford Mullings in the Class One shot put. Brown won with 17.44m with Mullings second with 17.24m. KC's Nemoy Cockett was third with 16.00m.

In Class Two, Calabar's Kobe Lawrence won with 18.02m well ahead of Darvioun Rigby of JC with 14.47m. KC's Altwayne Bedward fouled his three throws.

Zonya-C Sterling of Wolmer's won the girls' Class Four long jump with a leap of 5.13m with a tailwind of 4.5mps.

Briana Carr of St Hugh's High was second with 5.13m, ahead of Wolmer's Natrili Campbell with 5.04m.