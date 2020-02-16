Leaps and bounds

At the end of the Class One boys' 200m final, Kingston College were certainly on their way to retaining their title at the Digicel/Anthrick Corporate Area Development Meet at the National Stadium in Kingston, yesterday.

It was not so cut and dry for defending girls champions Excelsior High as they had Wolmer's Girls breathing down their necks.

Kingston College had amassed 345 compared to Calabar High's 227 and Jamaica College's 224. Wolmer's Boys' were a distant fourth with 112 points, while Excelsior High rounded out the top five on the boys side with 83 points.

For the girls, however, Excelsior (187 points) led Wolmer's Girls (163) and the Queen's School (151 points). Immaculate Conception (91) and Camperdown High (71) rounded out the top five.

In the girls' sprints, Amoi Kentish of Alpha Academy completed the sprint double when she took the Class Four girls' 200m final in 25.85s, with Aleyah Malcolm of Wolmer's Girls second in 26.23 and Shevi Anne Shim of Immaculate third in 26.48s.

Mickayla Gardner of Wolmer's has been the class act of the meet so far. She broke her second record of the meet with a 24.46s clocking in the Class Three Girls 200m final as she erased the old mark of 24.64s set by Ackera Nugent of Excelsior High in 2016.

Daniele Kent of Papine High was denied a sprint double by Iana Graham of Wolmer's Girls. Graham won in 25.08s to Kent's 25.30 for second place. Kent closed the gap on the line but Graham held her form to claim gold.

Niesha Burgher of Excelsior High was also a double winner, following up on her gold medal performance in the 100m with another win in the 200m final in 24.21. Krystal Sloley had to once again settle for the silver medal as she finished in 24.76. Dominique Clarke of Papine High claimed her second bronze medal of the meet as they finished in the same order in the 200m as they did in the 100m final.

Mark Miller was in record-breaking form in the Class Three boys' 200m final, running a smart 22.08s to claim gold and erase the old mark of 22.43 set by Nkrumie Bouwahjgie. Jason Bullens of Clan Carthy was second in 22.76s, while Jordan Mowatt of Kingston College was third in 22.85.

Altwayne Bedward of Kingston College produced a lifetime best of 58.61m to win the Class Two boys' discus ahead of Kobe Lawrence of Calabar High (55.51m) and Delano Lawrence (42.28m), also of Calabar.

In Class One, Ralford Mullings obliged for Kingston College and took gold with best of 54.98m, Shakiel Dacres of Jamaica College took silver with 52.32m and Tarique George of Calabar High taking bronze with 50.20m.

Ackera Nugent, who is nursing an injury and has raced sparingly this season, took double gold in the hurdles. She won the 400m hurdles Open in 1:01.28 and the Class One girls' 100m in 14.04s.