KC put Excelsior to the sword to begin Manning Cup title defence

Defending ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup champions Kingston College (KC) began the defence of their title in ruthless fashion as they put former champions Excelsior High to the sword in Group G action at Montego Bay Sports Complex in St James on Saturday.

Two goals either side of half-time gave KC the comfortable win against an Excelsior team that had little to offer going forward.

A second-half brace from man-of-the-match Dwayne “Busy” Atkinson, along with the opening goal from Ronaldo Robinson and the second from Sa-Jar Blair helped Ludlow Bernard's team send a strong message to all challengers to their throne.

Robinson threatened the Excelsior goal early on and after two efforts that went wide of the goal, he finally found his range in the 30th minute with a cracking shot from the middle of the box after being set up by Atkinson. The ball flew into the goal via the underside of the crossbar and back into play, leaving players and spectators wondering before referee Veralton Nembhard confirmed the goal after consulting with his assistant.

It could have been so different for Excelsior had Rojaughn Joseph taken his chance after the two misses by Robinson, but after he capitalised on a giveaway in midfield by KC Joseph dragged his effort wide of target.

It didn't take long for the Purples to double their lead as the hard-working Blair got by two defenders inside the box before calmly slotting the ball into the corner of the goal, beyond a stranded Pepetto Smith in the 37th minute.

After suffering a frustrating first half in front of goal, Atkinson finally found some joy in the second half and helped put KC out of sight with strikes that were two minutes apart.

Ludlow Bernard was happy for the influence of his experienced players on the rest of his team.

“(It was a) very nervy one (game) in the initial stages but that was expected. There were a lot of players making their Manning Cup debut but it took the calming influence of some of the more senior players to really settle the nerves in the early part.”

Despite the loss, Leebert Halliman was pleased with the performance of his young team.

“We came here expecting to give a good showing of ourselves. I think the boys did that but I think fitness took a toll on us. We just started to train a month ago and in addition to that we only have four players from last year. It's a pretty young team but I know they will rebound and come again.”

Meanwhile, in Group D, the Camperdown High vs Tivoli Gardens and Mona vs Edith Dalton games were rained out, while St Mary's College reportedly turned up without socks and shin guards for their game against Hydel.

In Group E, Jamaica College swamped Jose Marti 7-0, Wolmer's blanked Vauxhall 5-0, and Greater Portmore edged Innswood 1-0.

Today's Games

Group A

Bridgeport vs Cumberland

St Jago vs Haile Selassie

Group B

Charlie Smith vs Donald Quarrie

Jonathan Grant vs Ascot

Denham Town vs Kingston High

Group C

STATHS vs Oberlin

St Catherine vs Penwood

Papine vs Northern Tech

Group F

ST George's College vs Eltham

Calabar vs Norman Manley

Campion vs Ardenne

Group G

Dunoon vs Kingston Tech

Cedar Grove vs Pembroke Hall

—Dwayne Richards