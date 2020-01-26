KC's McKenzie soars in high jump at Queen's/Grace Jackson meet

Thirteen-year-old Aron McKenzie of Kingston College (KC) turned in one of the best performances of the Queen's/ Grace Jackson meet, winning the Boys Under-17 high jump with a leap of 1.90m at National Stadium yesterday.

McKenzie, who will be competing in Class Three, was just below the record of 2.00m held by St Jago High's Demar Marshall since 2008.

It was a clean sweep for KC as they took the top three spots courtesy of Khailan Vitalis who will be competing in Class One — taking second with 1.90m on the count back, with third going to the versatile Youri Lawrence, now in Class Two, also with 1.90m. Fourth went to Kymani Thomas of St Jago with 1.85m.

Raymond Richards of Buff Bay High won the boys' Under-20 with a height of 2.10m and equalled the record established by St Jago's Lushane Wilson in 2018. Nishorn Pierre of Jamaica College was second with 2.00m.

Hydel High's Oneika McAnnuff won Class Two in a record 54.66 and lowered The Queen's School's Latoya Greaves' record of 55.50 set in 2003. Dejona Simpson, also of Hydel, was second in 55.84.

In the girls' Class Three 400m, Diandra Kelly of Excelsior High won heat four in 56.40 and was the fastest overall, and just ahead of Christin Facey of Ninety Ten Sports who won heat six in 56.49.

Hydel High were at it again as this time Garriel White sped to 54.05 and captured the Class One 400m title ahead of Daniell Brissett of Holmwood Technical, who won heat one in 55.72.

KC's Emmanuel Rwotomiya of Uganda showed that he will be a force to be reckoned with an easy 49.66 clocking in the Class Two 400m, and was quickest overall ahead of the impressive Richard Nelson of Clarendon College who won his heat in 49.72. They were the only Class Two runners under 50 seconds.

Demar Francis of Excelsior High was fastest in the Class One 400m, clocking 47.58 in winning his heat. The KC pair of Kobe Simpson (48.52) and Michael Joseph (48.84) also won their heats and were second-and third-quickest, respectively.

In the Class Three 400m KC's Jordon Mowatt was the overall winner, clocking 52.87; he was the only one under 53 seconds. Rushawn Lee of Clarendon College was second in 53.47, while JC's Princewel Martin won heat one in 53.65.

Meanwhile, 2017 World Championships 400m hurdles bronze medallist Ristananna Tracey won the women's 800m in 2:18.12 minutes, while Daniel Glave of Maximum Aero won the men's equivalent in 1:53.41.

St Jago's Tafar-hi Hinds was quickest in the boys' 800m in 1:57.01, ahead of JC's Handal Roban of St Vincent who won heat eight in 1:57.97 and who was second overall.

Calisha Taylor of Holmwood Technical won the girls' 800m in 2:19.30 as Britana Mullings of Hydel took heat three in 2:19.98 and was second overall.

The promising Deodora Griffiths of Lewisville High continued her dominance of the Class Four long jump with a leap of 5.03m, which was just below the existing record of 5.09m held by Kay-Lagay Clarke of St Jago since 2017. Natrill Campbell of Wolmer's Girls' was second with 4.92m.

Rohanna Sudlow of Hydel captured the Class Two long jump with 5.40m ahead of Celine Riddle of Holmwood Technical with 5.16m. Ocavia Shouta of Buff Bay High was third with 5.04m.

Holmwood Technical's Cedrick Williams won the girls' Under-18 shot put with 13.77m ahead of Rickea Atkins of St Catherine High with 12.62m.

St Jago's Shaiquan Dunn won the boys' Under-17 discus with 41.01m and had behind him the KC pair of Kyle-Mykel Stone with 40.57m and Adjey Appong with 40.52m.

Chad Wright won the men's discus with 59.72m ahead of Kai Chang with 56.62m. Glenford Watson was third with 54.90m, while Latifah Smith of UTech won the women's discus with 13.59m.

— Howard Walker