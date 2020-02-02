Triple threat

Kingston College's Wayne Pinnock clocked a 13.09 (+1.6 mps) in the 110 hurdles, while Calabar High's Luke Brown leapt 16.04m in the triple jump as a number of records fell at the Youngster Goldsmith Classic at National Stadium yesterday.

Pinnock, who is the Champs record holder with 13.06 set last year, was competing in just his second race of the season and lowered his meet record of 13.46, setting the tone for the first sub-13 clocking at Champs in March.

Vashaun Vascianna of St Jago, who is expected to be his main challenger, won his heat easily in 13.79, while Jaheim Stern of Jamaica College was third with 14.35. Up to press time the final was not completed.

The improving Brown, who set the Class Two triple jump record at Champs last year, soared to 16.04m (NWI) well over Safin Willis' record of 15.32m established in 2019. Apalos Edwards of JC was second with 15.99.

In another dominant display by KC, Aron Tanui turned in a blistering front-running display in the Class One 1500m and shattered Kevroy Venson's record by over six seconds. Tanui clocked 3:59.15 in an awesome display.

His teammate Gianni Henry won heat two in 4:04.04 minutes, which was also below the previous record of 4:05.72 set last year. Kimar Farquharson of Calabar was second in 4:11.87.

Kishay Rowe of Alphansus Davis High (formerly Spalding High) broke the Class Two girls' 1500m record clocking 4:53.13, with second-placed Gabriel Smith of Vere Technical also going below the previous record of 5:05.86 clocking 5:00.05.

Shanara Richards of Clarendon College broke the girl's Class Two discus record with a throw of 41.69m. In fact, the top three all went better than the previous record of 39.05m. Tafada Wright of St Jago was second with 41.25m and Edwin Allen's Damali Williams third with 41.20m.

In the men's javelin throw, Orlando Thomas (unattached) erased his own record of 65.94m with 67.37m and won ahead of schoolboys Akeel Hanchard of KC with 59.31m and JC's Veayon Josephs was third with 58.03m.

Jewel Collins of St Jago won the girls' javelin with a record throw of 40.75m, bettering the previous mark of 37.80m held by Judeem Aird of Petersfield High since 2019.

As expected, KC's Aron McKenzie broke the Class Three high jump record leaping 1.95m and look set to be the first Class Three boy over 2.00m in the history of Champs if his progression continues. The previous record was 1.80m held by his teammate Aaron Thomas, who will also be returning in Class Three.

Calabar's Rivaldo Marshall won the boys' steeplechase in 5:56.29 minutes well ahead of the KC pair of Kirk Dawkins (6:10.05) and Aryamanya Rodgers (6:13.70).

Edwin Allen's Sanjae Gibson won the girls' equivalent in 7:24.54 minutes ahead of the St Jago pair of Rushell Johnson (7:34.71) and Petasha Ellis (7:38.93).

In the 400m, Antonio Watson of Petersfield High was quickest in Class One, clocking 48.40 in winning heat two, while Rusea's High's Raheim Scott won heat three in 48.74.

Tariq Dacres of JC was fastest in Class Two with 49.32 and was the only person under the 50-second barrier.

KC swept Class Three with Marcino Rose setting the pace with 50.89 and was just outside Christopher Taylor's mark of 50.22 set in 2014. Jordon Mowatt won heat five in 52.00 and Dushaun Grant, in his first race of the season, clocked 52.15.

Shaquena Foote of Petersfield High won the girls' Class One in 55.08, while Kacian Powell of Edwin Allen High took Class Two in 57.46. Her teammate Jhennelle Gardener won Class Three in 56.96.