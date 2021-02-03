Here I come!

FORMER Mount Alvernia High and University of Technology, Jamaica sprinter Kemba Nelson introduced herself to the US National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) circuit in a grand manner on Saturday when she won the women's 60m dash at the Razor back Invitational at the University of Arkansas' Randal Tyson Center with a sublime 7.19-second timing.

Nelson, who last represented Jamaica at the 2019 Pan American Under-20 Championships in Costa Rica, ran away from the pack to beat the NCAA leader in the event, Twanisha Terry of the University of Southern California (USC), avenging her loss in the 200m while moving into second place in the ranking and into seventh place on the University of Oregon's all-time rankings.

After running 7.26 seconds in her first competitive indoors race earlier in the day, Nelson, a sprint medallist at the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association Boys' and Girls' Championships, and the 2019 Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association Junior Trials double sprint champion, turned up the jets in the final as Terry had to settle for second in 7.24 seconds.

Nelson had finished second in the 200m on Friday's first day in 23.53 seconds, behind Terry.

In the men's 60m final, Jamaicans Xavier Nairne, also of Oregon, was sixth in 6.88 seconds while Delano Dunkley of the University of Georgia was seventh in 6.91 seconds.

Meanwhile, former Manchester High and The Queen's School athlete Daszay Freeman of Arkansas was fifth in the women's 60m hurdles in 8.31 seconds.

On Saturday's second day at the Clemson University Bob Pollock Invitational in South Carolina, Liberty University's Kyle Mitchell was second in the men's shot put, while there were personal bests for Clemson's Zico Campbell and Danielle Sloley.

Mitchell, formerly of Calabar High School and Liberty's record holder, threw a season's best 18.47m to finish behind Kennesaw State's Tyler Blalock with 19.00m.

Mitchell's distance is the third-best on Liberty's all-time list and places him second in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Campbell continued his steady rise with a new personal best 17.93m which saw him climb one spot to fourth on the Clemson all-time list, while former Cornwall College and Calabar High thrower Warren Barrett made his college debut with a decent 17.81m for fifth place at the meet that saw him jump into the Liberty all-time top 10 in sixth spot and land fourth place on the Atlantic Sun rankings.

Also, Roje Stona of Clemson was sixth place with 17.41m.

In the women's shot put, Sloley finished sixth with 13.67m in the first round, her fourth personal best of the season.

Carey McLeod of Tennessee was third overall in the men's triple jump with a mark of 15.79m but was best in the college ranks as he finished behind two professionals.

At a meet held at Kansas State, former Edwin Allen High standout Janique Burgher was second in the women's high jump with a season's best 1.68m. Former St Elizabeth Technical High School hurdler Kimisha Chambers was sixth in the 60m hurdles in 8.28 seconds, while former Hydel High horizontal jumper Rhianna Phipps was third in the 200m in 26.50 seconds.