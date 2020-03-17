Kemoy Campbell seeks financial help after latest medical scare

Jamaica's Kemoy Campbell is seeking assistance for what he expects to be a hefty medical bill following emergency surgery last Friday, after another near-death experience a little over a year after he collapsed at the Millrose Games in New York.

“I need help getting the GoFundMe out there so that people know I am asking for help. I need help to pay my medical bills. The insurance that I have does not cover some of the anaesthesiologists' bill or surgical bills,” he told the Jamaica Observer while recovering at his Miami home.

Campbell, who was driving last Tuesday north on the Interstate-95 in Miami, almost lost consciousness, but the implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) that has been inserted in him since the Millrose Games incident provided an electric shock that kept him conscious and enabled him to call for help.

“It was very scary, actually. I could understand it happening while working out; I never imagined that I'd have an episode like that while I was driving and resting,” said Campbell.

“Luckily I understood what was happening and managed to pull over safely. I was so scared. I started to sweat profusely. My hands were shaking and I couldn't think clear, but I managed to call 911,” he explained.

“I didn't even know where I was. I looked up and saw a sign that said '79th St 1/4 mile', so I told the operator that. They found me on the side of the road in the car shaking and sweating,” he added.

Campbell, Jamaica's middle distance king who was the first runner to represent the island in the 5,000m at both the Olympic Games and World Championships, underwent surgery at Baptist Hospital in Miami and replaced the subcutaneous ICD with an ICD pacemaker.

A pacemaker helps control abnormal heart rhythms. It uses electrical pulses to prompt the heart to beat at a normal rate. It can speed up a slow heart rhythm, control a fast heart rhythm, and coordinate the chambers of the heart.

While the ICD monitors heart rhythms, if it senses dangerous rhythms, it delivers shocks. This treatment is called defibrillation.

The 29-year-old Campbell was forced to retire last September after recovering from the Millrose Games incident in February.

Campbell is the national record holder for the 3,000m, 5,000m and the 10,000m, and the Champs record holder in the 5,000m Open and the Class One 1,500m.