Message from the heart

Former Jamaican distance king Kemoy Campbell, who is battling heart issues, has issued a warning to his fellow athletes to be extra careful as they compete in this time of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-year-old Campbell has retired from the sport after he came close to death after collapsing while competing during the Millrose Games in New York in 2019.

He has had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) replaced by an ICD pacemaker that controls abnormal heart rhythms inserted in his chest. This is something he will have to live with for the rest of his life.

Campbell said he developed this heart condition after ignoring the simple influenza (flu) and competed, and it almost cost his life.

“I have been seeing a lot of athletes competing, especially in a time like COVID, and to me it's like you have to be very careful of what you are doing, and I used myself as an example here,” said Campbell.

“When I was sick, I would always go ahead and run because I think, 'Yes you are an athlete and you would get over it.' But at the end of the day, that's not how it works,” he pointed out.

“So, guys just be careful. I am not saying you can't live your life, but just be careful with this virus because if the flu could do this to my heart, then I can just imagine what the coronavirus can do,” he pleaded.

Campbell continued: “For all the athletes competing, you have to be extra careful because it could be you.”

The former Bellefield High School star was the first runner to represent the island in the 5,000m at both the Olympic Games (2016) and World Championships (2017). He is the national record holder for the 3,000m, 5,000m and the 10,000m, and the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Championships (“Champs”) record holder in the 5,000m Open and the Class One 1,500m.

Campbell — who hails from Rose Hill, Manchester, and is now living in South Florida where he is coaching — said the last few weeks of his life have been crazy.

“I had two arrhythmias last week, and to me, that was totally not normal, and I just wanted to keep you guys updated,” he pointed out.

Arrhythmia is a problem with the rate or rhythm of the heartbeat. During an arrhythmia, the heart can beat too fast, too slowly or with an irregular rhythm.

“I just want some of the athletes to know that this is not a joke. I got the flu and the flu end up giving me heart issues. So if you think that, 'Yeah, you are more powerful than the average virus…just be careful, that's all I am saying,” Campbell pleaded.

“You have to make sure your body is healed, and a virus like this, it gets crazy. You don't want to put yourself at risk where you might end up like me,” Campbell reiterated.

— Howard Walker