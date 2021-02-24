Kemtek Development & Construction sponsors Jamaica Premier League

Professional Football Jamaica Limited yesterday announced that it has secured yet another club sponsor for the upcoming season of the Jamaica Premier League, powered by Digicel.

The club sponsor, Kemtek Development & Construction Limited, was announced at a press signing which took place at the Jamaica Pegasus.

This brings the total club sponsors to nine as Kemtek joins Yummy Bakery, JMMB, Jamaica Producers, Indies Pharma, Wata, Tru Shake, Burger King and Mount Pleasant Academy in the club sponsor category.

Acting general manager of Professional Football Jamaica Arlene Martin reflected on Kemtek Development joining the sponsor pool. “We are pleased to welcome Kemtek as we have been progressing with approvals for the Premier League season to begin soon. As we continue those discussions with the Ministry of Sport and the ODPEM (Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management), we are encouraged that we continue to garner the corporate support required to have a successful staging to the newly branded season.”

Karl Tulloch, director of special projects at Kemtek Development & Construction, expressed that this was a continuation of its support of football. “We believe there is great value to our association with football. This sponsorship further highlights our long term commitment. Previously, we sponsored the St Ann Major League and more recently, we were club sponsors for Mount Pleasant Academy. We see this as a natural progression for Kemtek to become Premier League sponsors and we look forward to seeing the best of Jamaican football unleashed and showcased for 2021.”

Tulloch added: “Kemtek has built quality residential homes and communities across Jamaica for over 30 years. Our involvement in sports and development through football is just an extension of our role as a community developer.”

Kemtek Development & Construction Limited has been developing communities in multiple parishes across Jamaica since 1989. Its developments include Colbeck Manor, Stonebrook Manor, Drax Hall Country Club, Emerald Estate, Greenwich Estate and Keystone Phase 2.

The Premier League seeks to get under way in short order once approval is granted by the Ministry of Sport. Club sponsors will also be assigned to their respective clubs prior to the start of the season.