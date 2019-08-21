Kennar Lewis replaces Xavier Marshall in Tallawahs team
The Jamaica Tallawahs have announced Kennar Lewis as a temporary replacement for USA player Xavier Marshall, who will be unavailable until September 14 due to international commitments.
Marshall was drafted as the Tallawahs' ICC Americas player, but draft rules allow for him to be replaced by a Caribbean or overseas player.
Jamaican batsman Lewis played nine times for the Tallawahs last season. His standout performance last year was his Man of the Match winning 49 against the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at Sabina Park.
Lewis will be joining a star-studded Tallawahs squad which will feature fellow Jamaicans Chris Gayle and Andre Russell. The team will get their campaign under way against the Trinbago Knight Riders on Friday, September 6 at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. Their home matches will take place between September 12 and 19 with all five of those games taking place at Sabina Park in Kingston.
