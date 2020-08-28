Legal woes

Jamaica's national junior record holder in the shot put Kevin Nedrick was released from the Hennepin County Jail in Minnesota on Wednesday evening when his US$1,000 cash bond was paid after he made his first appearance on rape charges.

The 21-year-old University of Minnesota shot-putter who was about to start his senior season, was arrested and charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with allegations that he overpowered a woman and assaulted her, a report in the Star-Tribune newspaper claimed.

His bail was initially set at US$75,000 but his court-appointed attorney managed to get it down to US$1,000 cash which was raised on his behalf by friends in the United States.

The Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) Athletics Championships Class One shot put record holder represented Jamaica in both the shot put and discus at the World Under-20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland, in 2016 and was a Carifta Games silver medallist that same year. He also won silver and bronze at the Pan-Am Juniors in 2017 in Trujillo, Peru.

On Wednesday, Irwine Clare, chief executive officer of Team Jamaica Bickle, told the Jamaica Observer his organisation had been made aware of the situation and was making plans for him to get legal representation.

“The first priority is to get this kid out of jail, then we can move on from there,” Clare said.

Three Jamaicans who he had befriended him in Minnesota were in court Wednesday to support him and one, who spoke to the Observer on condition of anonymity, said he looked “composed, actually he handled it really well...maybe just a little nervous/worried which I think is normal given everything”.

The Jamaican described the former Petersfield High student as “always jovial, a goofball type; he is really friendly and if you are around him he will make you laugh; he is calm and easygoing and I don't think I have ever seen him upset.

“I was shocked when I heard,” the Observer was told. “It was hard. Initially, when I did not see him, I thought he was missing and I was about to file a missing person's report, and we were trying to figure out where he was, and I even called around asking for him, then I saw the article. That was really heartbreaking, to move from worrying that he was missing to hearing he was arrested... I knew something was wrong but I thought I was overreacting, but then I realised that I was not overreacting, that something really happened. I broke down when I heard; it was really hard.”

The article published in the Star-Tribune said Nedrick was charged Tuesday with raping a woman in her campus apartment during a late-night gathering.

Nedrick, who attended Barton County College where he was national Junior College champion, before transferring to the University of Minnesota, the article said, “was arrested in the hall outside the apartment” and that, according to a statement from the university, he is suspended from team activity. Federal and state laws that govern private student information prevent the university from sharing further details at this time.

The criminal complaint which was quoted in the article said, “Campus police were called about 1:15 am about a sexual assault in the apartment, where the woman told officers that she was there celebrating her roommate's 21st birthday with friends the previous night.

“She said she went to aid her roommate, who was throwing up in the bathroom. When the woman left the bathroom, Nedrick pushed her into her bedroom and onto her bed.

“Nedrick got on top of her as she said, 'I don't want to do this',” the complaint read. She estimated his weight at 300 pounds and suspected he “had a lot to drink”.

“The assault continued until he let her check on her ailing roommate.”

A building security agent came into the apartment, and the woman told her what had happened. Upon Nedrick's arrest, physical evidence was collected from his mouth and hands.

The woman underwent a sexual assault examination at a hospital, where she “provided a consistent account” to the nurse, the charging document read. The nurse noted bruises on the woman's left forearm and fresh marks on her neck.