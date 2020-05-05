Moving on!

Kevona Davis, seen by many as next in line to take over the mantle of top-ranked Jamaican female sprinters, will attend The University of Texas at Austin, one of the most prestigious institutions of higher education in the United States and a school which possesses one of the best sports programmes, it was announced last week.

The announcement was made by the University of Texas on their social media platforms and brought to an end speculation about whether the Edwin Allen sixth former and multiple ISSA National Champs gold medallist and record-breaker would forego her final year of high school eligibilty and to which institution she would sign.

Davis, who led the World Under 20 200m rankings and was second in the 100m to teammate Tia Clayton, was argulably the most sought after high school female sprinter who also had options to forego college and sign a professional contract, following in the footsteps of World Athletics World Under-20 double sprint gold medallist Briana Williams.

Davis told the Jamaica Observer that while her high school career was “phenomenal” and “had a lot of excitement, laughters and tears”, the time had come for her to move on.

One of the most exciting talents to come along in years, Davis has personal best times of 11.16 seconds in the 100m and 22.72 seconds in the 200m, and was a bronze medallist in the 100m at the World Athletics Under-18 Championships in Kenya in 2017, leading until the last 20 metres when she suffered a hamstring injury.

While it is not commonplace for top athletes to leave certain schools before exhausting their eligibilty, Davis said: “I just made a decision to leave before my final year of high school. There were tons of offers but Texas was first choice, so I had no doubts about them.”

Davis will join a Texas team that will include former St Catherine High standout Julien Alfred and Kynnedy Flannel, and she admitted that success during the indoor season for St Lucian national Alfred helped make her the decision easier.

“I saw where Julian Alfred, former student at St Catherine High, is there and she is doing well there, and there are others as well,” said Davis, who will follow in the footsteps of a number of oustanding former Jamaican high school female athletes, including Sandy Richards, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, Merlene Frazer, Melanie Walker, Crisann Gordon, Rusehll Burton, and Danielle Dowie.

She will join several other Jamaicans on the Texas roster, including Sanique Walker, Stacey Williams, Washington Brown, and O'Brien Wasom.

There was speculation that Davis could follow the move by several of her former teammates and stay at home, possibly attending the University of Technology, Jamaica(UTech) where she could also be part of the powerful MVP Track Club, but she said it was not to be.

“Don't get me wrong, UTech is a great school and it has been proven with all the great achievements, but there is a particular major that they don't have and that's what I want to pursue,” she said.

She would not be drawn into any particular target while in college, saying: “I have high expectations of myself, knowing my capabilities, [and] I just hope for years of success.”

The cancellation of the ISSA Champs was a major disappointment for Davis, who opened her season running an effortless 22.86 seconds to win the Class One girls' 200m at the STETHS Invitational in Santa Cruz in late January, setting the stage for what was expected to be yet another outstanding season.

“I was very disappointed because I had a lot of plans for this season and Champs was no exception,” she told the Observer.

Davis added she was not putting too much emphasis on her expected matchup with Hydel High's Ashanti Moore who had won the Class One double in impressive style last year and would be defending her titles this year.

“I wasn't looking at it as a clash; it was just a normal race with competitors.”

Asked whether she would compete on local soil again this year if there were track meets and if there was a chance to compete at the World Athletics World Under-20 if it was still on, she responded by saying: “I don't know, honestly.”

In concluding, Davis said she will leave Edwin Allen with great memories.

“My high school years were phenomenal; they had a lot of excitement, laughter and tears. I had a couple of disappointments, but it happens to the best,” she noted.