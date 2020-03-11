Kevona Davis ready for all challenges

Edwin Allen High School star Kevona Davis revealed that for the first time she is ready for clashes with either Briana Williams or Ashanti Moore and is also eyeing a spot on Jamaica's Olympic team.

The 18-year-old Davis was speaking on Richard “Richie B” Burgess's Top of the Morning show - Jamaica's newest radio station, The Edge 105.3 FM on Monday.

Davis was asked by the popular disc jockey whether she pays attention to what other athletes are doing or if she is aware of the times that Moore and Williams are doing.

“It is something to look at, but if you are easily intimidated, then I would advise you not to look at it. But I keep a track of everything, but I just don't focus on it too much,” said Davis.

When quizzed if she is looking forward to clashes with her rivals, she said: “I really don't focus on them because it can be pressuring to athletes if they are not strong mentally. But this year is kind a different and I am kind of looking forward to it,” she said.

“I don't have any fears. I don't have any injuries at all. So I am ready to go,” Davis added, when asked about injuries.

Davis, who has personal best times of 11.16 and 22.72 for the 100m and 200m done in 2018, has a season's bests of 11.35 and 22.86 and said she was pleased with her performances at the just-concluded Carifta Games Trials at National Stadium last weekend.

“I haven't competed for Jamaica in the last two years, so it's a great feeling to know that I am back on the scene, back to do great things,” she pointed out.

“I was pleased with times because the last 100m I did was at the Ben Francis meet and that was 12.08 seconds, so my time is coming down slowly but surely,” noted Davis.

When asked about her Olympic hopes this year, Davis said: “It is a part of my plan this year, yes.”

The native of Richard's Pen in St Mary, Davis, like many young athletes, dreams of a professional career, but she has her backup plan.

“I want to [pursue a career in track], but I also want a career in the field of psychology. I love getting in people's minds and help them figure out things,” she noted.

Davis, in lower sixth form, said she has learnt to balance schoolwork and athletics and that she has received no special assistance from teachers and has to do school work even while at track meets.

“I get no special attention, same treatment like everyone else,” she pointed out.