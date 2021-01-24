Kevona Davis second after making long-awaited debut in indoor season

Former Edwin Allen sprinter Kevona Davis, now of the University of Texas, made her long-awaited individual debut in the 2021 NCAA indoor season after running 23.26 seconds to place second overall in the 200m at Friday's Wooo Pig Classic at the University of Arkansas' Randal Tyson Centre.

She was one of several jamaicans who took part at the meet where 2018 World Under-20 110m hurdles champion Damion Thomas of Louisianna State University (LSU) won the men's 60m hurdles.

After her disappointing false start in a 60m race at the Corky Classic at Texas Tech a week before, Davis won her section, beating the Arkansas pair of Jayla Hollis (23.35 seconds) and Tiana Wilson (23.42).

Davis' teammate Kynnedy Flannel won the event with 23.09 seconds after winning section five.

Thomas' 7.71 seconds time in the final was a season best and saw him move up to second in the NCAA behind Florida State's Trey Cunningham's 7.64 seconds set a week earlier.

Former Manchester High hurdler Daszay Freeman, now at Arkansas, was fourth in the women's 60m hurdles in a season best 8.27 seconds, while former Edwin Allen jumper Lotavia Brown of the University of Texas was sixth in the triple jump with a best mark of 12.35m, marginally improving her indoors personal best from the week before.

At the Virginia Tech meet on Friday, former Kingston College standout jumper Carey McLeod ran a personal best 6.78 seconds for third place overall.

At the Jack Jennett Open at the University of Northern Iowa, former St Elizabeth Technical runner Dashinelle Dyer of Iowa Central Junior College ran 6.79s to win the 60m dash and now leads the both that event and the 60m hurdles at the junior college level.

Dyer had run 8.06 seconds at Coffeyville, Kansas two weeks ago and has qualified for the Junior College Nationals in both event.