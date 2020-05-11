Khan won't box behind closed doors amid virus risk

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Former world champion Amir Khan has said he won't fight behind closed doors should boxing resume during the coronavirus outbreak.

British officials are looking at July as a possible return date for bouts, albeit these would take place in the first instance without spectators at venues.

“Even though there is big money I wouldn't be able to do it as I need the fan base there,” British boxer Khan told the BBC Saturday.

“I've got three kids. I do so much in the sport already and I feel I'd rather be 100 per cent sure before I jump back in,” explained the 33-year-old.

Twice a light-welterweight world champion after earning an Olympic silver medal as a teenager, Khan won his last bout with a fourth-round victory over Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia in July to take his professional record to 34 wins from 39 fights.

Khan has previously made it clear he wants to end his career with a lucrative bout against ring great Manny Pacquiao or in an all-British contest with Kell Brook — and those fights need a crowd.

“I just feel that for a boxer to walk into an arena and walk into a fight having no fans in an empty stadium it's going to be like walking into a sparring session so I can't really see that working,” he added.

“It's hard to lift yourself really and get yourself ready for a fight. I can't see the big names doing that unless there's ridiculous money from the TV company on the table. You need the audience there to lift your spirits.”

Meanwhile, Khan questioned whether the health measures proposed by the British Boxing Board of Control for staging bouts amid the pandemic, including the testing of boxers, who would isolate at designated hotels, and officials wearing masks during bouts, would be enough to stop the spread of the virus.