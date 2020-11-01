King Arthur reigns

After a thrilling stretch duel involving three horses, outsider King Arthur held off St Leger winner Nipster by half-length to win the historic 100th running of the $6.5-million MBet Jamaica Derby, the third and final leg of the 2020 Triple Crown series of races under sloppy conditions at Caymanas Park yesterday.

The winning time for the 12-furlong (2,400m) event, which retired the Sir John Mordecai trophy, was recorded in 2:33.1 minutes. King Arthur, who was sent off at odds of 18-1, was ridden by journeyman Phillip Parchment for the first time, replacing regular rider Anthony Thomas, who was aboard the gelding for his previous six runs.

The key to victory came at the top of the lane when Parchment sent the Wayne DaCosta-conditioned King Arthur in what was termed as a “genius move” to go in chase of leader Another Affair. The two pulled away from the rest of the field, but with a furlong to go, Nipster came into the mix with a strong run on the inside rails, and the race to wire was on from there.

Jockey Jerome Innis lost his whip aboard Another Affair, hindering the filly's chances of possibly winning, as King Arthur and Nipster went on to battle for victory with the former proving the stronger of the two and got the win in the end.

Another Affair was a length and a half back in third place, while Oneofakind, under Dane Nelson, who came off the bend in third place, had no kick in deep stretch and finished in fourth place.

Prior to the race, there were doubts about King Arthur's chances, but DaCosta said when the rains came he knew his charge had a winning shot in the Blue Ribband event.

“Earlier in the week we weren't expecting a victory, so we figured maybe we probably could earn a fourth or fifth, but when the heavens opened I had a chance for real. I knew he was mud lark, as he won in the mud already, and after the rain and the racetrack became sloppy, I gave him [ King Arhur] an excellent chance,” DaCosta said.

It was DaCosta's seventh win in the Derby after saddling Thornbird in 1984; War Zone in 1996; Good Prospect in 1999; Perfect Neighbour in 2013; Seeking My Dream in 2015 and She's A Maneater in 2017.

For Parchment, it was his first Jamaica Derby win, and he was a very happy man after the race.

“I worked this horse plenty of times, so I know what he can do and I know what he can't do. When I saw the rain falling, I was very much confident now as this horse loves the mud. And to win, it was my first win in the Derby and I am very happy. I am very overwhelmed, words can't explain the feeling right now,” Parchment said.

King Arthur ( Natural Selection–Geisha's Art) also gave owner Carlton Watson his first success in the Jamaica Derby.

DaCosta had completed a double on the 10-race programme as he earlier saddled England's Rose, who ran a new Stakes record to win the second running of the Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL) Sprint Trophy. England's Rose ran six furlongs in 1:10.4 to erase the 1:13.0 done by God of Love last year.

Also with winners was jockey Dane Nelson. Nelson who won aboard Cartel and Itsabeautiful day to cut Anthony Thomas's lead in the jockeys' standing to 10. Nelson is on 57 wins and Thomas on 67.

Racing continues today with the running of the Cash Pot “Only One For Me” Trophy as the feature. First post is at 11:30 am.