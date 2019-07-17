King Gate look to complete semi-final win over Rose Mount

MONTEGO BAY, St James — King Gate FC will hope to hold onto their two-goal lead against Rose Mount FC when they meet in today's return-leg semi-final at the UDC Field with an eye on next week's final and promotion to the Division One.

King Gate won last Wednesday's first leg 3-1 at the same venue, and the winners of the tie will meet the winners of the other semi-final between Flanker United and Better Tomorrow.

Last week, Keneil Whittaker gave King Gate FC the lead in the seventh minute from the penalty spot and Romario McDermott scored an own goal in the 14th minute to make the score 2-0.

Another own goal in the 59th minute, from Derval Grubb, saw Rose Mount cut the deficit to one, but a goal from a well-taken free-kick in the 65th minute restored King Gate FC's two-goal lead.

—Paul Reid