King Gate, Seba meet in return-round D1 action

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Second place in Zone Two of the St James Football Association/Sandals Resorts International Division One will be up for grabs today when King Gate FC and Seba FC meet in a return-round game at the UDC field, starting at 3:00 pm.

Both are tied for third place on four points and the winner would pass second-placed Sam Sharpe FC, who are on five points and could even challenge leaders Norwood Strikers, who are on seven points.

King Gate FC, who were given a 3-0 win in the first round after Seba FC failed to show up, have the edge on more goals scored to be in third place ahead of Marl Road FC with Seba FC at the foot of the table on negative three goal difference.

Seba FC are coming off their first win of the season, a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over leaders Norwood Strikers and their confidence will be up against a King Gate FC team that is winless in their last three games.

A win for King Gate FC would see them take over the lead on goal difference.

— Paul Reid