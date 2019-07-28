King Gate take aim St James D-2 crown, face Flanker in final

MONTEGO BAY, St James — King Gate FC will go into this afternoon's final of the St James Football Association/Guardian Group Division Two competition with a psychological edge over Flankers United at the UDC Field starting at 3:30 pm.

King Gate FC had edged Flanker United 1-0 in their lone meeting in the regular season and will hope to maintain their superiority over their rivals today.

Both teams have earned promotion to Division One next season after winning their semi-final ties — Flanker United beating Better Tomorrow 10-2 on aggregate, while King Gate had a 5-2 margin over Rose Mount FC.

In the return leg of the semi-finals last week, Flanker United came from a goal down to defeat Better Tomorrow 4-1 at the UDC Field on Tuesday, while King Gate FC clipped Rose Mount FC 2-1 on Wednesday — both winners rallying from deficits.

On Tuesday, after being beaten 6-1 in the first game a week earlier, Better Tomorrow took the lead in the return-round game when Humbia Ford scored in the 32nd minute and were ahead in the game at half-time.

Norman Streete, who scored twice in the first game, levelled the scores for Flanker United in the 47th minute before Jermaine Irving gave them the lead in the 65th minute.

Kevin Leech made it 3-1 in the game and 9-2 on aggregate when he scored in the 76th minute before Rojae Thompson scored another goal in the 80th.

On Wednesday, trailing by just two goals after losing the first game 1-2, Rose Mount FC went after King Gate and took the lead in the 11th minute through Merrick Lawson to cut the deficit to one goal.

Andre Black brought King Gate back level in the game in the 35th minute while Cavaughn Schloss added an insurance goal in the 75th minute.

— Paul Reid