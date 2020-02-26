King Jammy, Michigan to be honoured at Bob Marley One Love football extravaganza

The Harbour View Mini-Stadium will be buzzing with excitement today with the 39th staging of the Bob Marley One Love football matches starting at 5:00 pm.

In light of the 75th birthday anniversary of the late reggae icon Bob Marley, conceptualiser of the event, Clive “Busy” Campbell reiterated that for the first time commemorating the event, patrons will enter free of cost.

“It will be free, no charge. Persons can just come in and drop something into the pan,” said Campbell.

This year's honorees will be Anthony Fairclough, also known as Michigan from the famous dancehall group Michigan and Smiley and Lloyd James, also known as King Jammy.

As usual, there will be a series of games starting with the All-Rastafarian team, Iritical taking on Christian Ambassadors and this should set the tone for the round-robin affair, which will be followed by a Media and Entertainers Invitational against a Masters and Referees team.

There will be no Chris Martin this year but the likes of Nomadz, Shortboss, Lutan Fyah, Peter Metro, Jahmoya, Jigsy King along with journalists Ian Burnett ( Jamaica Observer), Audley Boyd (freelancer), Roger Hasfal ( Irie FM), Christopher Matthews ( Klas FM), Livingston Scott ( RJR/Gleaner), Simon Preston ( TVJ) and Dwayne Richards ( Yardie Sports) will take to the field.

Tajay Dixon who plays for Molynes United in the Red Stripe Premier League will represent Iritical.

— Howard Walker