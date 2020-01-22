King, Powell named in Scorpions squad

West Indies players Brandon King and Rovman Powell have been included in the Jamaica Scorpions squad for the regional four-day match against Barbados Pride.

The third-round encounter is scheduled for Sabina Park in Kingston, starting tomorrow.

King, the stylish 25-year-old batsman, was part of the West Indies team which faced touring Ireland recently. He is set to play his first match of the four-day season.

Hard-hitting batting all-rounder Powell, 26, played the Scorpions' drawn season opener away to Trinidad and Tobago Red Force. But he missed the subsequent encounter against Windward Islands Volcanoes — which also ended in a draw — when the regional side selectors drafted him for the Twenty20 matches against the Irish.

The Scorpions players left out are Guyanese-born left-hander Assad Fudadin and wicketkeeper/batsman Aldaine Thomas.

Both have endured ordinary spells with the bat in four innings so far.

Fudadin has recorded scores of 9, 34, 7 and 9.

Thomas, though tidy behind the stumps, has only mustered knocks of 35, 0, 12 and 4.

Young tearaway fast bowler Oshane Thomas, said to be in a specialised training camp with West Indies coaches, also misses the Scorpions squad for the Pride encounter.

The addition of King and Powell provides welcome boost for the Scorpions, after first-innings batting flops saw them forced to follow on in both their matches so far.

To their credit, they had responded with strong batting performances in their second innings to force the drawn results.

The Scorpions are fifth in the six-team league table with 14.8 points, while the Pride (25.6) are in third position.

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force are out front with 29.6 points, while Windward Islands Volcanoes (29.4) are second. Defending five-time champions Guyana Jaguars (24.8) are in fourth, while Leeward Islands Hurricanes are last with 4.2 points.

Squads: Scorpions — John Campbell, Oraine Williams, Brandon King, Jermaine Blackwood, Paul Palmer, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell, Derval Green, Jamie Merchant, Marquino Mindley, Patrick Harty, Denis Smith, Nicholson Gordon

Pride — Kraigg Brathwaite, Sheyne Moseley, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Shane Dowrich, Kyle Mayers, Justin Greaves, Kevin Stoute, Ashley Nurse, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach, Chemar Holder, Keon Harding

— Sanjay Myers