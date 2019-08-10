Kingston CC ahead in Kingston Wharves Under-15 cricket

Kingston Cricket Club are the only team in this year's Kingston Wharves Under-15 Cricket Competition to have recorded three wins at the end of round three of the preliminary round of matches.

The Kingston Wharves Under-15 Cricket Competition is celebrating 30 years of existence. It had a major expansion in 2018 when it became a 20-team competition with the inclusion of six selected clubs such as Kingston Cricket Club.

The last two rounds of the competition have been affected by rain across the island, with several matches ending in “no results”, but this has not affected Kingston CC.

In round three on Wednesday, Kingston CC defeated the defending champion Lucas by 82 runs. The match, which was played at Sabina Park, the home ground of Kingston CC, saw Lucas winning the toss and inviting the home team to take first strike.

Kingston CC started shakily, losing their first three wickets for just 15 runs on the board. The innings steadied with a 42-run partnership for the fifth wicket then lost wickets at regular intervals to close the innings at 125 all out.

The top scorers were Brian Charles Largie and Keanu Henry, who both made 16 runs. The bulk of the wickets went to Maleek Miller, Justin Adlam and Courtney Hanchard, who got two wickets each.

Lucas, who are without their outstanding captain Jordan Johnson, replied with a paltry 43 all out. Hanchard, with 10, was the only player to get into double figures. The pick of the bowlers was Nicoli McKenzie, who bagged five wickets for five runs in 3.2 overs.

Lucas currently have one win after defeating St Thomas when the competition was launched back in late July. Lucas will face Portland in round four next week Thursday. It will be a must-win match if they are to stay in contention for a place in the quarter-finals and stave off Kensington, who have two wins to date.

Three other teams — St Ann, Kingston & St Andrew Cricket Association, and Manchester have won two matches and could force a place in the quarter-finals as well.