Kingston City Marathon aims to surpass last year's earnings of $3.2m

“Plenty, plenty for twenty-twenty (2020),” was the popular phrase at the launch of the eighth staging of the Kingston City Marathon (KCM), 5K, 10K and Half Marathon charity run set for March 15.

The press briefing took place at Courtleigh Hotel in New Kingston, and the Kingston City Marathon (KCM) was dubbed 'Run di city, feel di vibes'.

The event offers participants an exciting run/walk race experience as they enjoy the picturesque views of the iconic Kingston attractions. Proceeds from the event will go towards non-profit organisations, especially those dedicated to helping Jamaica's homeless.

Food For the Poor, Missionaries for the Poor, Marie Atkins Night Shelter, Alpha Institute, and Open Arms Development Centre are once again the five beneficiaries.

Yvonne Grant, co-founder of Open Arms Development Centre on Windward Road, was on hand with her blessing.

“I just want to say thank you. We love Kingston Marathon...the best marathon ever, anywhere around the world,” said the retired nurse.

“All these organisations have been transformed over the years…we want plenty, plenty for twenty-twenty (2020),” said Grant to loud applause and laughter from the audience.

All the other speakers that followed Grant, who was recently inducted as a member of the Order of the British Empire, could not resist the “plenty, plenty for twenty-twenty” catchphrase.

Chairperson of the KCM Nicola Madden-Greig was delighted and thankful for the support over the years and was looking forward to surpassing last year's figure of $3.2 million. Over $21 million has been donated over the years.

“This is something that is very close to my heart...the idea of doing the run came about out of two things – a desire to see Kingston repositioned in the hearts and minds of, not only Jamaicans, but worldwide as a truly a fantastic city and changing the perception of Kingston. Running through the city is definitely one way of doing that,” said Madden-Greig.

The Kingston City Run will again incorporate the half marathon, 10K and 5K race/walk. The event has seen runners coming from the Caribbean, Ireland, the UK, Denmark, Japan, Canada, China the USA and of cours, and Jamaica.

A great focus is placed on community spirit, and this year will again incorporate four fan zones– The Pulse Fashion Zone, The Devon House Historic Zone, The Kings House Zone and the Eden Garden Wellness Zone.

Supporters, fans and onlookers are encouraged to come out and line the streets to support the runners at the exclusive fan zones.

The activities surrounding the 2020 edition will kick off on Friday, March 13, with a welcome party for runners. The schedule of events continues on Saturday March 14 with a health and lifestyle expo focused on both physical and mental health. The actual race will be on Sunday, March 15.

For the second year, the half marathon and 10K routes are IAAF/AIMS certified courses, therefore, allowing the runners to use their official time to qualify for other international marathons.

The keynote speaker and ambassador for the event, Nicole McLaren-Campbell, implored persons to come and out and participate.

“I want to encourage all of Kingston, all of Jamaica to come out to the marathon even if you don't consider yourself a running person, because I have never considered myself a running person,” said McLaren-Campbell, the wife of entertainer Jeffrey Campbell, aka Agent Sasco.

Meanwhile, race director Alan Beckford stressed the need to keep the City clean and special efforts will be made to do that during the race.

“When you go to a water stop about 50m after you can either drop your litter or there will be a garbage bin as well,” he pointed out.

Paper cups will be issued instead of plastic to be in line with other marathons worldwide.