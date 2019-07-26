Kingston Wharves favourites to lift D-1 domino crown

Kingston Wharves have established themselves as favourites to win the 2019 National Association of Domino Bodies (NADB) Kingston & St Andrew Region Business House League Division One champions after defeating defending champions Campari in the semi-final at the National Housing Trust (NHT) official car park last Friday.

Kingston Wharves got the better of their old rivals 113-104 in a very exciting match in front a fairly packed house. After opening up a 20-point lead with 10 minutes to go in the contest, Campari turned on the afterburners, but Kingston Wharves had done quite enough to hold on to a nine-point lead at the end.

Kingston Wharves are now on course to win their fourth title in the last six years, having copped the crown in 2014, 2015 and 2016 and losing in 2017 and 2018 to Campari. Kingston Wharves will play Urban Development Corporation (UDC) in the grand finale today at a venue and time to be announced.

Like Kingston Wharves, UDC just held on to beat Wray & Nephew Limited 97-91 in their semi-final match. With eight minutes remaining in the game, UDC were up by 19 points and looked all set for a comfortable win, but the “rum” men found their spirits and came charging at the end, but UDC were too far in front to be reeled in and hung on to win by six points.

It is the first time UDC have made it to the Division One final.

On paper it would be expected that Kingston Wharves should run away with another title, but UDC are a very organised unit and are famous for creating upsets.

Wray & Nephew Limited and Campari will play for third place.

In the lower division, National Commercial Bank (NCB) are up against Kris An Charles for the title.

NCB got the better of NHT 102-94 in their semi-final match, while Kris n Charles defeated Sagicor Jamaica Limited 101-95 in their semi-final match.

NCB should come out on top in this one as Kris An Charles, who struggled to beat Sagicor Jamaica Limited, may not possess the firepower to take them to the throne.

For reaching the final, both NCB and Kris An Charles will advance to Division One next season.