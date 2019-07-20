Kingston Wharves outclass Observer in domino quarter-finals

Many-time champions Kingston Wharves, in a well-disciplined performance, outplayed Jamaica Observer 119-108 in their Division One quarter-final match in the 2019 National Association of Domino Bodies Kingston & St Andrew Region Business House League at the National Housing Trust official car park last Friday.

Jamaica Observer were off to a flying start and took a six-point lead through players Ruddy Allen and Cheryl Young , who had won 10 consecutive games against Kingston Wharves' strikers Rohan “Guy Fox” Dixon and Fred “Teddy” Thomas.

However, with the lack of support from other pairs, Jamaica Observer surrendered the lead 49-62 to Kingston Wharves at the first half of the two-hour contest.

Jamaica Observer came out running in the second half, cutting the 13-point to two points, but with bad decision-making in the dying stages of the match, opened the door for Kingston Wharves to run away with a 11-point win.

Wray & Nephew Limited made their intentions known loud and clear with an emphatic 121-82 whipping of RJRGleaner in their quarter-final match. Wray & Nephew Limited took control of the game from start to finish, giving their opponents no time to settle in the contest.

Defending champions Campari had to fight every step of the way to remain on course for a third-consecutive title after battling to a 98-94 win over Knockout champions Seprod, while in the other quarter-final match, Urban Development Corporation (UDC) edged Ministry of Finance (MOF) 104-103.

In the lower division, the improving Sagicor Jamaica Limited, led by Peta-Gay Boyd-Lewis, turned the tables on Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) with a 99-83 win in their quarter-final match. BOJ had defeated Sagicor Jamaica Limited two times in the preliminary rounds. In the other quarter-final match, NHT defeated Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) 117-105.

Meanwhile, Kris An Charles had a bye, while National Commercial Bank (NCB) got the win after a no-show from Stewart's Automotive Group.

At press time yesterday, the semi-finals were due to be contested at NHT.

In Division One, Kingston Wharves will face Campari and Wray & Nephew Limited take on UDC, while in Division Two, Kris An Charles play Sagicor Jamaica Limited and NCB take on NHT.