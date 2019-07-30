Kingston Wharves soar to domino title after defeat of UDC

Kingston Wharves Limited proved their dominance when they defeated Urban Development Corporation (UDC) 105-98 in the grand finale in Division One of the 2019 National Association of Domino Bodies (NADB) Kingston & St Andrew Region Business House League, at the National Housing Trust (NHT) car park last Friday.

It was Kingston's Wharves' fourth title in the last six years, as they won the crown in 2014, 2015 and 2016 before losing out to Campari in 2017 and 2018.

National Commerical Bank (NCB) were also crowned champion after defeating Kris an Charles 114-94 in the Division Two final. Both NCB and Kris an Charles advanced to the Division One league for reaching the final.

It was also a night of memories as both Kingston Wharves and NCB had won both titles the same year in 2014 when Kingston Wharves stopped defending champions Seprod Limited 99-96 and NCB easily brushed aside Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) 137-120 for their win.

Kingston Wharves received $30,000 for winning the league, while UDC pocketed $20,000 for their effort. NCB walked away with $25,000 for winning Division Two, and Kris an Charles received $15,000 as the runners-up.

Campari beat Wray & Nephew Limited 57-47 in the third-place play-off in Division One, and NHT claimed third place in the lower division with a 54-36 spanking of Sagicor Jamaica Limited.

As expected, the final in Division One would turn out to be a very competitive one. From the opening whistle both teams went neck and neck, as neither team gave anything away — but it was the men from Kingston Wharves who came out with a 57-47 lead at half-time.

The second half started at the same tempo as the first before UDC eventually managed to reduce the lead to four points with just over 20 minutes left on the clock. Kingston Wharves responded to their supporters' cheering and produced a late surge to beat their opponents by seven points.

In the lower division, NCB dominated the game from start to finish, taking a 57-48 lead in the first half. Although Kris n Charles found some energy towards the latter stages, NCB went on to win comfortably in the end.

NADB's first Vice-President Humbert Davis said that the league was a success.

“The league has been a tremendous one, full of excitement and fun. Everything turned out great and as expected. Our aim was met in bringing everyone together and to expand domino throughout the companies,” Davis said.