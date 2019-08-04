Knight-Wisdom takes aim at another medal in 3m springboard final

Jamaica's diving standard bearer Yona Knight-Wisdom is quietly confident that he can add another medal to his name, and by extension, end the Pan American Games on a high when he flips into action in the men's 3m springboard final at the Aquatic Centre in Lima, Peru, today.

Knight-Wisdom positioned himself well to claim a second medal when he performed a similar routine to that of his silver-medal-winning dive which ensured him a spot in today's final as the fifth-ranked athlete with 405.95 points.

The English-born Knight-Wisdom, who on Thursday won a historic silver medal in the 1m springboard dive, yesterday performed a forward two-and-a-half somersault followed by two twists and ended in a pike in the final round of the six-round preliminary action.

Canada's Philippe Gagne (444.95) advanced as the top-ranked diver, with the others in the top five being Daniel Restrepo (443.60) of Colombia, American Andrew Capobianco (430.40), who won bronze in the one-metre competition, and Rafael Diaz Quintero (412.45) of Puerto Rico.

The final is scheduled for 7:00 pm.

Despite a mishap on one of his dives, Knight-Wisdom, who skyrocketed from grass roots to prominence when he achieved the feat of being Jamaica's first-ever male diver to compete at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, was pleased with his overall effort during the preliminary round.

“Today (yesterday) felt pretty similar to my one-metre prelim, everything was solid but average, with one small mistake in round five. But I still came away with a good score and I'm feeling confident going into the final in fifth that I can step everything up,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The 24-year-old standing at six-foot, three-inches pointed out that he will be making a solid push for the gold medal to cap off what can only be described as a fairly good season which also saw him making a debut appearance at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, recently.

“I will be changing one dive, increasing my difficulty in round three, to a reverse 1.5 somersaults with 3.5 twists, a dive that I have only competed once this season so far. But I've been working hard on it in training and adding this dive in could give me the chance of bigger scores and could help me get onto the podium again,” Knight-Wisdom noted.

“I am aiming for a gold medal in the final, so I'm ready to go out and give my absolute all for my final competition of the season. It would mean absolutely everything to me; it would be the best way to end the season and be the best justification for every decision that I have made this season so far,” he ended.

