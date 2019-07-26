Knights draw first blood in best-of-three finals
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Cricket Club Knights have taken the lead after winning Wednesday's first game of their best-of-three Western Basketball Association Elite League finals against Falmouth Saints by two point (76-74) at the Cricket Club Courts.
Knights, last season's losing finalists, trailed after the first quarter 10-17, but rebounded with a massive second quarter to lead 39-33 before holding off Saints in the second half.
Game Two will be played tomorrow and if necessary, Game Three would be played on Sunday, all at the Cricket Club, starting at 7:00 pm.
Rayan Gardner, who had a double-double in the decisive third game in the semi-finals against Montego Bay Boys Club Warriors, just missed a triple double by two assists as he had 12 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and six steals for Knights.
Jhaun Bryan led the scoring for Knights with 18 points and had eight rebounds; Antonio Spence scored 14 points and had eight rebounds; while Oshane Mothersill had 13 rebounds.
Saints' Nicholai Brown almost came close to getting a triple double with 12 points, 15 rebounds and nine blocked shots; Alex Levy led all scorers with 25 points and had eight rebounds; Aldane Anderson scored 15 points; and Ricardo Brooks scored 12 points.
— Paul Reid
