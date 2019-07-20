Knights face Warriors in WBA Elite League decisive best-of-three semis

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Cricket Club Knights and Montego Bay Boys Club Warriors will meet in a winner-take-all Game Three of their Western Basketball Association Elite League best-of-three semi-final series at the Montego Bay Cricket Club set to start at 7:00 pm today.

After losing the first game by a point, 72-73, last Saturday, Knights rebounded on Thursday to level the series with a 91-81 win, forcing a decisive third game that will see the winners meeting Falmouth Saints in the best-of-three finals.

Falmouth Saints had won their series over Granville Jaguars 2-0, winning the first game 84-60 on Saturday before taking the second game by default after Granville failed to show up.

Meanwhile, last year's champions Catherine Hall All-Stars will meet Cornwall Courts Chargers in a rescheduled elimination series game today, starting at 5:00 pm.

The game was washed out two weeks ago and the winners of this game are set to retain their place in the league next year, joining Sav-Elite Titans and Lucea Flames and the losers heading to the Division One next season.

On Thursday, Cricket Club rallied from a first quarter deficit to open a big lead over Warriors and held on to win by 10 points over the promoted team.

Warriors, who came back from a big deficit in the fourth quarter of the first game to win by the slimmest margin, led by two points, 18-16, after the first quarter on Thursday, but Knights responded in the second quarter to lead 42-38 at half-time then extended the lead to 18 points, 76-58, before holding on for the win.

Antonio Spence and Rayan Gardner both registered double-doubles for Knights, who had five players score in double digits.

Spence scored 25 points and had 16 rebounds, Gardner, who missed the first game, scored 11 points, had 17 rebounds and six steals, Jamoi Richards scored 13 points, Oshane Mothersill had 11 points and seven rebounds, while Jermaine Allwood scored 10 points.

Jhaun Bryan was a point shy of a double-double with nine points and 14 rebounds.

Tafari Vassell had a double-double for Warriors with 22 points and 14 rebounds, player/coach Levar Rose led all scorers with 34 points, while Nicholas Minott just missed a double-double with 21 points and nine rebounds.