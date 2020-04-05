Kobe Bryant heads 2020 Hall of Fame honorees
LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — Five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant headed a star-studded list of honorees named to basketball's 2020 Hall of Fame yesterday.
The Los Angeles Lakers icon, who died in a helicopter crash in January, was named alongside nine honorees who will be enshrined at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on August 29.
Joining Bryant in the sport's pantheon are three-time NBA Finals MVP Tim Duncan, 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Garnett, two-time NBA champion Coach Rudy Tomjanovich, and four-time Olympic medallist Tamika Catchings.
Other inductees include three-time NCAA National Championship Coach Kim Mulkey, College Basketball Coach Barbara Stevens and longtime FIBA executive Patrick Baumann, who died of a heart attack in 2018 at the age of 41.
“The Class of 2020 is undoubtedly one of the most historic of all time and the talent and social influence of these nine honorees is beyond measure,” said John Doleva, chief executive of the Hall of Fame.
“In 2020, the basketball community has suffered the unimaginable loss of iconic figures Commissioner David Stern and Kobe Bryant, as well as the game itself due to COVID-19.
“We have also banded together like never before in appreciation of the game and those who have made it the uniting force it is today.”
The basketball world was left stunned by Bryant's death earlier this year, with the crash also claiming the life of his daughter Gianna and seven others.
The NBA season has also been left in disarray by the coronavirus pandemic, with the campaign halted indefinitely last month and the league currently on hiatus.
Bryant's wife, Vanessa, told ESPN her late husband's posthumous elevation to the Hall of Fame ranked as one of his greatest career milestones.
“It's an incredible accomplishment and honour, and we're extremely proud of him,” Vanessa Bryant said.
“Every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here,” she added.
Lakers team owner Jeanie Buss saluted Bryant in a statement that praised the star's fierce competitiveness, work ethic and drive.”
“Those qualities helped Kobe lead us to five titles — and have now brought him to the Hall of Fame, where he will be enshrined with the greatest to have ever played the game,” Buss said.
“No one deserves it more.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy