Kool Kat, Reidy are Capital/Observer Tipsters' third-quarter winners
Ruddy Allen (Kool Kat) and Gerald Reid (Reidy) emerged winners of the third-quarter in the 2020 Capital Betting and Wagering Limited/Jamaica Observer Tipsters' Competition.
Allen came out the winner in the Most Wins category, while Reid was an easy winner for the Monetary category. Both tipsters were rewarded with prize money of $20,000 each for their efforts at Escape in New Kingston on Thursday.
Allen led for the enitre way to take the incentive for the quarter in a tight finish with 169 winners, one win ahead Sherdon Cowan (The General), who ended with 168 wins. Anthony Allen (Gujurat), who produced a late surge, finished the quarter in third place on 165 winners and last year's overall champion Leslie McLean, who at one point was tied for the lead with Allen, faded in fourth place on 163 winners.
Meanwhile, first-time entrant Reid ended the quarter with $22,780 to win the quarter comfortably as no other tipster went above the $20,000 mark. Anthony Allen finished in second place with $10,135; Kingsley Gentles (The Genius) came third with $10,020 and Donald Bahadur (Sir Donald) was fourth with $9,829.
